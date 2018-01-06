Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Beatles' Ringo Starr to be Knighted

Beatles drummer "Ringo Starr has been named a knight...(he) was selected for knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in her 2018 New Year's Honors list..." according to the NY Times.

Starr, 77, said, "It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love. Ringo."

Paul McCartney was knighted in 1997.

In January 1964 the US was invaded by the Fab Four.

The Beatles,' "I Want to Hold Your Hand" was issued the day after Christmas in 1963. By mid-January, 1964, it had sold a million copies.

The Beatles landed at JFK airport on Feb 7, 1964, greeted by approximately 3,000 fans.

From commons.wikimedia.org: The Beatles in America {MID-223122}
The Beatles in America
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

On Feb. 9, the Fab Four gave their first live performance in the U.S., on the Ed Sullivan Show. The estimated viewership was 73 million viewers, 34% of the U.S. population at the time, and "the largest audience that had ever been recorded for an American television program" according to biographer Jonathan Gould.

Beatlemania had taken hold, and it has never let go.

From commons.wikimedia.org: The Fabs {MID-223120}
The Fabs
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
George Harrison died of lung cancer in November 2001, John Lennon died of a gunshot in December 1980. Sir Paul and the soon-to-be knighted Ringo continue to be musically active.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Jerry Kelley

Glad to here that, it's about time!

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 7, 2018 at 12:09:48 AM

