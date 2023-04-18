Bears have names like stars

In Italy bears are Endangered.
Sometimes they might maim or kill someone.
One just killed a jogger
In the north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.
The bear, a 17 year old female, is named JJ4.
Bears have Alphanumeric names like stars.
JJ4's fate will be decided by a judge.
A bear that kills may kill again, or not.
In the old days,
The bear would hide by retreating to her cave
Where she would hold up her paw.
That was the old magic.
Her paw would grow to fill the entrance of her cave
And it would look like a rock.
The hunters would go right by.
But that was before dogs.
Dogs aren't fooled by the old magic.
They smell the bear
And they keep barking until the hunters come.
Even though the bear might be saying,
Go away, I am not supposed to die today!
But the dogs flush her out of the cave
So the hunters can shoot her or tranquilize her
Depending on their intentions.
I am sorry for the death of Andrea Papi
And yet I hope the judge is lenient with JJ4.
It must be hard living in a world
Where the old magic doesn't work any more.