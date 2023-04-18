Bears have names like stars



Stone Bear

In Italy bears are Endangered.

Sometimes they might maim or kill someone.

One just killed a jogger

In the north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige.

The bear, a 17 year old female, is named JJ4.

Bears have Alphanumeric names like stars.

JJ4's fate will be decided by a judge.

A bear that kills may kill again, or not.

In the old days,

The bear would hide by retreating to her cave

Where she would hold up her paw.

That was the old magic.

Her paw would grow to fill the entrance of her cave

And it would look like a rock.

The hunters would go right by.

But that was before dogs.

Dogs aren't fooled by the old magic.

They smell the bear

And they keep barking until the hunters come.

Even though the bear might be saying,

Go away, I am not supposed to die today!

But the dogs flush her out of the cave

So the hunters can shoot her or tranquilize her

Depending on their intentions.

I am sorry for the death of Andrea Papi

And yet I hope the judge is lenient with JJ4.

It must be hard living in a world

Where the old magic doesn't work any more.