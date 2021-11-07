Beacon On the Hill or the Heart and Soul of Darkness?

I don't see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist due to the irresponsibility of its people. The issues are much too important for the Chilean voters to be left to decide for themselves.

When I was a boy, capitalism didn't mean very much to me. I didn't always have three squares or a regular roof over my head, but I never got around to blaming capitalism for my poverty. I didn't know what the word meant as a child, and nobody brought it up. In a foster home when I was nine, I was forced to go to catechism classes in preparation for First Communion, but never had to attend a "cappie" class.

Things started looking up one Christmas, when I received a much beloved Johnny 7 multiple f*ck-with plastic gun. There were woods nearby and I would frolic for hours, pretending to be horseback, in search of baddies, who often looked like my foster father, a man who watched Lawrence Welk religiously and was quick to take off his belt and chase for smallest infractions of tongue. After he caught me, and beat me, he would put me up in the attic bedroom to weep myself to sleep. A drawer next to the bed held a cache of silver dollars, which went toward my recess funds that year. Looking back, I do now see capitalism in there somewhere; certainly my boy buns were colonized by a brute force.

Why am I telling you all this? Well, I'm an old fart, and a sentimentalist to boot (remember how that ends for Bogie in Casablanca?; gotta watch a surplus of the syrup if you want to keep your Ideal Feminine) and I found myself (pats himself to be sure he's still here) listening to an old John F. Kennedy speech. No, not the fuckin' do 'unto your country before it has a chance to do unto you' speech that so many libertarians feed their resentment with. Nor the men on the moon by the end of the decade "because we can" speech. But one far more important to our time now than any of the other speeches folks wrote for him back then (I lived with a Groton family whose Head wrote speeches for JFK). This speech or, as he referred to it, "remarks," was titled "The President and the Press," and runs about 20 minutes long.

His prepared remarks flatter the ear with his genuinely bright and sassy trademark humor. He plays the Press, makes them laugh heartily at times raising the usual tension between the executive and hound dogs of journalism. He didn't even have to bring up drones -- or, back then, carpet bombing -- to threaten citizens with a vendetta if they ogled his loved ones. (Apparently, 16-year-old Abdulrahman al-Awlaki must have had a real crush on Sasha when Barry White smote him with hellfire. Missiles.)

Democratic presidents since Kennedy seem to have self-deprecation down: aside from Barry's knee-slappers, we had LBJ, who allegedly went around the White House exposing himself and saying, "This is why," women swooning, butlers defenestrating themselves into the Rose Garden; Bill Clinton reportedly wore his jazz shades when interns took turns playing "Blind Willy Leaps" on his sexophone (Clinton's nickname was Willy); even Jimmy Carter found it necessary to expose us to his penis butter by confessing to lust in heart in an interview for Playboy magazine -- just before his would-be re-erection. And this is our Lesser of Two Evils system: Evil Repugs or Dem guys.

Anyway, getting back to Jack, no slouch in the sack, according to myriad accounts of midnight trysts in his bungalow on the Potomac; the Press, even back then, had a key responsibility to be extraordinarily 'judicious' in its reporting. He knew how the Press would see that remark and was quick to soften them up with an anecdote about the Commies with whom the Cappies were in the midst of a dubious battle. It's worth considering the anecdote in its entirety, both for its humor and its parable power: