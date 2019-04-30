 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 4/30/19

Bayer and Monsanto are facing the music

From No More Fake News

But, Bayer intends to re-write history

Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto is becoming a disaster
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DW News)

As most of you know, Bayer now owns Monsanto. To make it happen, it forked out $66 billion in 2018. Among the new parent's problems? Lawsuits against Monsanto's best-selling herbicide, Roundup.

Catch this, from fiercepharma.com: "Recently, in a key bellwether trial, a U.S. federal jury in San Francisco found Bayer liable for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman's non-Hodgkin lymphoma [caused by Monsanto's Roundup] and awarded him $80 million in damages. Bayer said it plans to appeal, as it is doing with a [similar] California state suit that awarded the plaintiff $78 million. Still, there are more than 11,200 other similar suits [against Roundup], according to Bayer's last tally."

Therefore, key Bayer shareholders are angry at Bayer's board for green-lighting the 2018 buyout of Monsanto. Bayer intends to eradicate the name "Monsanto," and do business under a fully merged single name, its own. But for now, that hasn't stopped the flood of lawsuits against Bayer aimed at its adopted child, Monsanto/Roundup.

What about sales of Roundup? As early as 2016, for several reasons, a sharp decline had already set in. One reason: in 2015, the World Health Organization had declared glyphosate, the prime ingredient in Roundup "a probably carcinogen." Monsanto moved to cut 16% of its work force.

Bayer appears to be "taking one for the team." It certainly bought Monsanto knowing full well that Roundup was going to be a big problem. It knew Monsanto had garnered a horrendous reputation from one end of the planet to the other -- owing in part to Roundup, and also the disastrous pioneering of GMO crops. But big daddy Bayer didn't flinch. After all, it has territory to defend -- it's in the same basic business as Monsanto was: genetic manipulation. To protect and sanitize that Brave New World territory, long-term, Bayer aims to swallow Monsanto whole, no matter how much penalty-money that costs, thus making Monsanto disappear for future generations.

"Monsanto? Oh yes. Wasn't that some kind of farming company? Or a music group?"

That's the game here. A handful of giant biotech companies (and their shadowy backers) intend to OWN the future, via various forms of radical gene-alteration, in plants, animals, and humans. They want nothing to hinder that agenda. Monsanto was a stain. It brought down heavy attacks on the whole "genetic community." Therefore, it had to go. The only question was: who would come up with the huge buyout cash and make the sacrifice?

Bayer.

Once the core of the infamous Nazi cartel, IG Farben, Bayer had a history of re-writing history. Long term, it would know how to make Monsanto vanish, as if it had never existed.

That operation is now underway.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Stephen Fox

  New Content
Great job on this article, Jon, a subject I read and write about a lot. I humbly predict that with the onslaught of law suits, not just on Roundup, but going back to PCB lawsuits (which virtually every port on the West Coast has filed, about $1 billion each, just in clean up costs, nothing punitive or exemplary), I predict within 5 years, this awful conglomeration will be bankrupt and out of business.


Bayer's roots go back to I.G. Farben, the manufacturers of Zyklon B, the insecticide that was used to kill 6 million Jews during the Holocaust, and that is not some wispy apocryphal unverifiable connection, in fact.


IG Farben Bayer pharmaceuticals buys Monsanto? GMO debate Today Bayer pharmaceuticals buys Monsanto for 66 billion. What are your thoughts on GMOs and Bayer buying Monsanto? I've been researching into the ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Stacking9mm)

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 at 10:23:35 PM

Author 0
Leslie Johnson

Reply to Stephen Fox:

Bayer buys Monsanto for 66 billion? Guess they want to snuff us all out with cancer.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 6:20:16 PM

Chuck Nafziger

  New Content

There is so much money in agribusiness and the chronic health problems it causes, both to the soil and to animals that consume the tainted products, that Bayer can buy both law makers and enforcers.

Until people become strong and smart enough to resist the ubiquitous advertising, fake science defending GMOs, and the squeeze between lower wages and cheap garbage food(?), evil Bayer is in the driver's seat. Change would have to come from the consumer: the court cases will shrivel up under and onslaught of bribes and legal chicanery.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 3:32:21 PM

lila york

Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

There is hope - the organic food business in the US is exploding. so much so that big ag is buying out most of the companies and stocking regular grocery chains. GMOs are poison and most people understand that. The contamination and death of the soil are still huge problems. Best option is to shop at farmers' markets as much as possible. Customers demand that their produce be organic so it is.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:35:02 PM

b. sadie bailey

  New Content

Spot-on. and Bayer is already putting out WAY worse if that's possible; and it is. If people don't educate themselves and stop using these poisons, the bees will be killed. I am seeing a steep decline; this is partly climate change but we mustn't rule out neonics and other toxins.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:04:47 AM

John Jonik

  New Content

Bayer/Montsanto facing LITE Music maybe...nothing heavy about either of them (now just an "it", Bayer/Monsanto) being not even questioned about its contributions to the cigarette industry via glyphosate and other pesticides on tobacco, the SIXTH Most Pesticide Intensive Crop.

Few seem to note that not all crops are for human food....as popular as human food may be...and that bees, butterflies, other wildlife, AND humans are being harmed by toxic chems on tobacco, cotton, "managed" forests, livestock feed, and whatnot else.

Need is to discuss ALL crops, our overall environment, not just human foods. They all involve the sold-out industry-friendly FDA, EPA, USDA, and the rest.

PS: In the Hemp/Cannabis re-legalization campaign, where is the word "organic" routinely... importantly... informatively... necessarily... before the word "hemp", "marijuana" or "cannabis"? Isn't that a Basic Integral Point of the movement? Who (besides the profiteers) wants "Glypho-hemp". "Glypho-pot", "Glypno-cotton", "Glypho-tobacco" and etc?

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:44:32 AM

John Jonik

  New Content

OK now should be Bayer-Monsanto but....


(Image by Unknown Owner)

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 3:26:50 AM

