Bayer and Monsanto are facing the music

From No More Fake News

- Advertisement -

But, Bayer intends to re-write history

As most of you know, Bayer now owns Monsanto. To make it happen, it forked out $66 billion in 2018. Among the new parent's problems? Lawsuits against Monsanto's best-selling herbicide, Roundup.

- Advertisement -

Catch this, from fiercepharma.com: "Recently, in a key bellwether trial, a U.S. federal jury in San Francisco found Bayer liable for plaintiff Edwin Hardeman's non-Hodgkin lymphoma [caused by Monsanto's Roundup] and awarded him $80 million in damages. Bayer said it plans to appeal, as it is doing with a [similar] California state suit that awarded the plaintiff $78 million. Still, there are more than 11,200 other similar suits [against Roundup], according to Bayer's last tally."

Therefore, key Bayer shareholders are angry at Bayer's board for green-lighting the 2018 buyout of Monsanto. Bayer intends to eradicate the name "Monsanto," and do business under a fully merged single name, its own. But for now, that hasn't stopped the flood of lawsuits against Bayer aimed at its adopted child, Monsanto/Roundup.

What about sales of Roundup? As early as 2016, for several reasons, a sharp decline had already set in. One reason: in 2015, the World Health Organization had declared glyphosate, the prime ingredient in Roundup "a probably carcinogen." Monsanto moved to cut 16% of its work force.

- Advertisement -

Bayer appears to be "taking one for the team." It certainly bought Monsanto knowing full well that Roundup was going to be a big problem. It knew Monsanto had garnered a horrendous reputation from one end of the planet to the other -- owing in part to Roundup, and also the disastrous pioneering of GMO crops. But big daddy Bayer didn't flinch. After all, it has territory to defend -- it's in the same basic business as Monsanto was: genetic manipulation. To protect and sanitize that Brave New World territory, long-term, Bayer aims to swallow Monsanto whole, no matter how much penalty-money that costs, thus making Monsanto disappear for future generations.

"Monsanto? Oh yes. Wasn't that some kind of farming company? Or a music group?"

That's the game here. A handful of giant biotech companies (and their shadowy backers) intend to OWN the future, via various forms of radical gene-alteration, in plants, animals, and humans. They want nothing to hinder that agenda. Monsanto was a stain. It brought down heavy attacks on the whole "genetic community." Therefore, it had to go. The only question was: who would come up with the huge buyout cash and make the sacrifice?

Bayer.

Once the core of the infamous Nazi cartel, IG Farben, Bayer had a history of re-writing history. Long term, it would know how to make Monsanto vanish, as if it had never existed.

That operation is now underway.

- Advertisement -