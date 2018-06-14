- Advertisement -

THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, has had an award rescinded by an interfaith group after pro-Israel activists vehemently objected to the award due to her criticisms of the Israeli government and various pro-Israel groups.

Zahra Billoo is a lawyer and longtime Muslim civil rights activist. She has led CAIR's Bay Area affiliate -- the group's oldest and third-largest chapter -- for almost nine years.

In March, she was notified that she would be one of two honorees at the annual event held by the group People Acting in Community Together, or PACT, which describes itself as "a multi-faith, grassroots organization that provides leadership training and experience to community members of many different ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds."

Billoo told the Intercept that when PACT, an affiliate of the PICO National Network, notified her that they had chosen her for the award, they emphasized that their intent with the award was "to build a stronger relationship with Muslim community." PACT then announced the award and began promoting the event to its members and the public.

But in late May, PACT's executive director told Billoo that numerous pro-Israel groups and synagogues were vehemently objecting to the choice of Billoo. These individuals and groups specifically objected to several tweets Billoo had posted that were harshly critical of the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians, as well as her criticisms of the Anti-Defamation League for defending Israeli aggression against Gazans.