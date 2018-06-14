Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Bay Area Muslim Leader Has Her Award Rescinded by Interfaith Group After Pro-Israel Activists Objected

opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/14/18

From youtube.com: Zahra Billoo: We all have an obligation. {MID-297656}
Zahra Billoo: .We all have an obligation..
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Peninsula Peace and Justice Center)   Permission   Details   DMCA
THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, has had an award rescinded by an interfaith group after pro-Israel activists vehemently objected to the award due to her criticisms of the Israeli government and various pro-Israel groups.

Zahra Billoo is a lawyer and longtime Muslim civil rights activist. She has led CAIR's Bay Area affiliate -- the group's oldest and third-largest chapter -- for almost nine years.

In March, she was notified that she would be one of two honorees at the annual event held by the group People Acting in Community Together, or PACT, which describes itself as "a multi-faith, grassroots organization that provides leadership training and experience to community members of many different ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds."

Billoo told the Intercept that when PACT, an affiliate of the PICO National Network, notified her that they had chosen her for the award, they emphasized that their intent with the award was "to build a stronger relationship with Muslim community." PACT then announced the award and began promoting the event to its members and the public.

But in late May, PACT's executive director told Billoo that numerous pro-Israel groups and synagogues were vehemently objecting to the choice of Billoo. These individuals and groups specifically objected to several tweets Billoo had posted that were harshly critical of the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians, as well as her criticisms of the Anti-Defamation League for defending Israeli aggression against Gazans.

Go to The Intercept to read the rest of this article.

 

opednews.com

Glenn Greenwald is one of three co-founding editors of The Intercept. He is a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and author of four New York Times best-selling books on politics and law. His most recent book, No Place (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
