Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Battle of the Editorial Pages in Texas Senate Race: Resurrecting and Transforming Important Facebook Bernie group

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (26 fans)
- Advertisement -


Beto O'Rourke wants Spanish-language debates with Ted Cruz Beto O'Rourke wants Spanish-language debates with Ted Cruz ? Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) challenged Sen. Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: NEWS Express)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Despite all the recent hubbub and furor over Facebook, I am absolutely sure that it is still a vital and valuable charismatic presence in American politics. As for OpEdNews article that I write, I spread to 100 times more readers through Facebook political groups. I created one of my own: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020, with over 5000 members.

I recently helped to resurrect another one (now called Americans for Bernie Sanders, Focused on 2018 and 2020). We have finally managed to delete (and in a few cases, approve) the backlog of 6200 prior posts going back to March 2016. to clear out this group and really tear into the planning necessary to win substantially in Nov. 2018.

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -

It was a fascinating but very time consuming process to clear these. It was all there to educated me as an activist and as a guy who likes Facebook political groups, all encapsulated in those 6000+ posts: the hysterical, the angry, the Russians/Serbs/Macedonian posts of phony news, the anguished, and the hopeful-bordering-on-the-absurd sadness as thousands held out hope that somehow Bernie would be able to prevail.


Alas, logic, polling, and the gravitas of crooked DNC manipulations were dooming him in 2016, but that is not the case for 2018 and 2020. He is doing everything right now, and showing up in all the right places. I believe he deserves the nomination, and if the same corrupt DNC powers are muzzled and defeated, he has every good chance, really the best chance of all, to get the 2020 nomination.

- Advertisement -


It was very clear that the Russian influences were not strictly from advertising or surreptitious efforts through Cambridge Analytics, a now disbanded and bankrupt company. The influences were far more pervasive from INDIVIDUAL POSTERS spewing all sorts of intransigent, naive, and just plain stupid stuff all over the many Facebook groups they joined. Their efforts were quite obvious, at least to me, and way back in 2016b removed them entirely from my own group. I recently repeated this more forcefully in the group I resurrected.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 26 fans, 276 articles, 12 quicklinks, 2207 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I look forward to comments and replies on this, especially from those who comprehend the implications of the Battle of the Editorial Pages, and from those who want to see this brilliant Texas populist Congressman take the US Senate seat, thus moving the political pendulum further to the left, where it is already inevitably heading...


New Texas Poll Puts Democrat Within Striking Distance Of Ted Cruz In Senate Race | Kasie DC | MSNBC With a new poll showing Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke only three points behind Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the upcoming Senate race in Texas, O'Rourke is .
(Image by YouTube, Channel: MSNBC) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 3:46:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 