Despite all the recent hubbub and furor over Facebook, I am absolutely sure that it is still a vital and valuable charismatic presence in American politics. As for OpEdNews article that I write, I spread to 100 times more readers through Facebook political groups. I created one of my own: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020, with over 5000 members.

I recently helped to resurrect another one (now called Americans for Bernie Sanders, Focused on 2018 and 2020). We have finally managed to delete (and in a few cases, approve) the backlog of 6200 prior posts going back to March 2016. to clear out this group and really tear into the planning necessary to win substantially in Nov. 2018.

It was a fascinating but very time consuming process to clear these. It was all there to educated me as an activist and as a guy who likes Facebook political groups, all encapsulated in those 6000+ posts: the hysterical, the angry, the Russians/Serbs/Macedonian posts of phony news, the anguished, and the hopeful-bordering-on-the-absurd sadness as thousands held out hope that somehow Bernie would be able to prevail.





Alas, logic, polling, and the gravitas of crooked DNC manipulations were dooming him in 2016, but that is not the case for 2018 and 2020. He is doing everything right now, and showing up in all the right places. I believe he deserves the nomination, and if the same corrupt DNC powers are muzzled and defeated, he has every good chance, really the best chance of all, to get the 2020 nomination.

It was very clear that the Russian influences were not strictly from advertising or surreptitious efforts through Cambridge Analytics, a now disbanded and bankrupt company. The influences were far more pervasive from INDIVIDUAL POSTERS spewing all sorts of intransigent, naive, and just plain stupid stuff all over the many Facebook groups they joined. Their efforts were quite obvious, at least to me, and way back in 2016b removed them entirely from my own group. I recently repeated this more forcefully in the group I resurrected.

