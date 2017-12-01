

Barzani and Talabani Mafia families are involved in money laundering with the Erdogan family members too. And Turkey's state-owned Halkbank was used by Barzani and Talabani Mafia families oil trader. They worked with Iran and Turkey to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

In last 25 years, the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) worked with Turkey and Iran directly or indirectly to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Let's hope the US will investigate Barzani and Talabani mafia families' involvement in money laundering. How they took out billions of oil money out of Kurdistan to be deposited in Turkey, Europe, and the US banks.

Who is protecting the Barzani and Talabani Mafia families to avoid justice? Are the US officials and ex-officials helping them to avoid justice? Or the Israeli and EU officials and ex-officials doing that dirty job for them.

Why the U.S. prosecutors are blind and deaf toward the Barzani and Talabani Mafia families' crimes against the Kurdish people in Kurdistan.

