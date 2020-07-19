 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/19/20

Barriers, Water Canons, Arrests: Netanyahu Treats Israeli Protesters against his Corruption like Palestinians

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Informed Comment


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Nir Hasson and Bar Peleg at Haaretz report that demonstrations broke out again Saturday in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as some smaller towns, against prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The crowds consisted of a diverse set of groups, some of them outraged that Netanyahu was allowed another term as prime minister even though he will shortly go on trial on corruption charges. Others are upset by his attacks on the attorney general and on the rule of law generally. Still others fault him for poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis that has ensued. (Some deny the need for mitigation measures; others seem to feel as though they would not still be necessary if Netanyahu had not opened back up too soon, in mid-May).

Israel registered 1,324 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, and nine new deaths by Friday night, bringing the death total to 401, according to The Times of israel. Given Israel's population of 8.8 million, that is the equivalent of 50,000 daily cases in the United States, and of a daily death toll of 337 or so. These proportional totals are only slightly smaller than the actual numbers this July in the US, which is one of the world's worst epicenters of the pandemic because of the poor Federal response under Trump. The national unity government of Netanyahu and Benny Gantz agreed that the country had to go back into lockdown in an attempt at mitigation, beginning this weekend. They wanted to close restaurants except for takeaway and delivery on Friday evening, but postponed the measure until Tuesday because it seemed that the restaurateurs would defy the order en masse. They did close other establishments, limiting gatherings of non-family members to ten indoors and twenty outdoors.

Mahmoud Mujadaleh at Arab48 reports that thousands of protesters gathered in Tel Aviv, while some 1,500 people gathered outside Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem. In both cities, key thoroughfares were closed by the protests. The Jerusalem protesters were primarily drawn from the Black Flag anti-corruption movement.

In one incident, police turned water canons on the demonstrators, who fought back and took control of the water and the hoses, setting up a confrontation with the police.

The huge crowd of several thousand in Tel Aviv initially gathered at Charles Klore Park and then split up into several processions through the streets to Habima Square. Along the way, there were clashes between protesters and police, in which police complain that the demonstrators used pepper spray on them. They arrested 13. An important component of the Tel Aviv protests were the self-employed, small business people and restaurateurs, who had tried to mount a rally on Wednesday but were refused permission, ostensibly because of the difficulty of social distancing. Self-employed and small businesses have been hurt by shutdowns provoked by a resurgence of the pandemic in israel. They chanted for Netanyahu to resign, and, according to i24, that "Your corruption is killing us."

Israel has long suffered from income polarization, being one of the more unequal societies in among the OECD countries. But while over-all inequality flattened slightly (the gini coefficient is 35.5) in the teens, the difference between the bottom ninth decile and the top decile has gotten much worse, according to Ctech. Translation: The least affluent workers are being paid less and less in real terms.

Netanyahu has been a representative of the new class of Israeli billionaires, and his ability to thumb his nose at the law and take favors from his rich patrons has begun to grate on Israelis at a time when the country's economy is suffering from the COVID-19 recession.

The protests are therefore probably to be understood in some ways as against the Israeli version of Neoliberalism.

What struck me was the similarity of the reporting on how the protesters were treated by Israeli police and the way Palestinian protesters are treated in the West Bank. Of course Palestinians are treated even worse. But the ninth decile of Israelis, and the majority of the country that will not vote directly for Netanyahu or his close allies, are clearly seen by the state as a danger to the status quo.

Bonus Video:

Ruptly: "LIVE: Anti-government protest hits Tel Aviv as new lockdown measures approved"

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 