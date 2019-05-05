From Mike Malloy Website

Well, that was horrible. Lindsay Graham decided to open the hearing on the Mueller Report with a fresh attack on Hillary Clinton's email server. That really happened. Honestly, he thinks there should be another hearing about it maybe more than one.

Who can't get over the 2016 election? Miss Lindsay, who knows who really won?

The rest of the hearing was similarly surreal. Watching the supposed Attorney General for the People of the United States lie yet again about something we can read ourselves on plain paper -- the leaked Mueller letter to Barr expressing his extreme upset that Barr was completely mis-characterizing his report.

Barr lied, dismissing the Mueller letter saying, "I called Bob, and he was upset at how it looked in the media. He was disturbed by the press." Jesus Christ man, I know Trump's target audience has the average IQ of a Q-tip, but some of us can read, believe it or not. We don't just gobble up Fox "News." Mueller clearly in two separate letters told you to stop lying about his report. He never said a word about "the media or the press," that's what your lord and master, The Don, whines about.

If I were Bob Mueller I would also be mightily pissed how Barr repeatedly diminished his position, credentials, and staff. "He's not a prosecutor" he shot back at a Senator in the hearing today, and called the report "my baby."

Yeah, he really worked hard on it these last few weeks since he became The Don's new favorite fluffer. Unreal. Attacking our own law enforcement, siding with the criminal instead. And downplaying the many many many times The Don tried to fire Mueller -- "that's not a crime" he says.

Rosenstein, Barr, Graham...why are they doing this? They all know better. Barr came out of retirement to -- what, make himself look like a total a**hole ruin his legacy to protect this grifter? Rosenstein all but suckled Donnie's flabby teat in that farewell message, calling him a paragon defender of the "Rule of Law."

SAY WHAT?!?!?

And Graham goes from calling Trump "f*cking crazy" and the "end of the GOP and rightfully so" if he's elected, to virtually licking his furry orange balls on national TV, calling for ANOTHER Hillary investigation?

Why? Just why?

What is in it for them? What is worth ravaging our US Constitution? It can't just be to protect the unindicted criminal, Individual One?

In light of the leaked Mueller letter, James Comey, former F.B.I. director and author of "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," wrote an op-ed that articulates this question much more eloquently:

"People have been asking me hard questions. What happened to the leaders in the Trump administration, especially the attorney general, Bill Barr, who I have said was due the benefit of the doubt? "How could Mr. Barr, a bright and accomplished lawyer, start channeling the president in using words like 'no collusion' and F.B.I. 'spying'? And downplaying acts of obstruction of justice as products of the president's being 'frustrated and angry,' something he would never say to justify the thousands of crimes prosecuted every day that are the product of frustration and anger?

