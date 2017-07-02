Refresh  

Barbara Lee's Step Towards Cancelling AUMF Could Prevent A Psycho-Initiated Planetary Cataclysm

Barbara Lee's 9/14/01 Speech Barbara Lee explains her rationale for voting against the Authorization to Use Military Force in Afghanistan, citing the overly broad nature of the bill.
For sixteen years, Barbara Lee, who was the one member in congress who voted against the Authorization of the Use of Military Force, (AUMF) sixteen years ago, has attempted to get Congress to rescind the authorization. She's finally persuaded the necessary House committee to release her proposal.

That's good news. It will add an important impediment to impulses to use weapons of mass destruction or to start wars by the psychotic, malignant narcissist, emotionally infantish POSPOTUS (piece of sh*t President of The United States.)

John Nichols writes, in The Nation, "On Thursday, the House Appropriations committee approved Lee's amendment to repeal the 2001 AUMF 240 days after enactment of the Department of Defense Appropriations bill. With the vote, Lee celebrated a remarkable accomplishment--not just for herself but for the cause of restraint and reason when it comes to matters of war and people."

The Washington Free Beacon reported, "The 2001 AUMF has been used to justify military action more than 37 times in 14 countries, according to a 2016 report from the Congressional Research Service."

"At long last, I am pleased that my Democratic and Republican colleagues supported my effort to put an end to the overly broad blank check for war that is the 2001 AUMF," Lee stated. "If passed into law as part of the DOD bill, it would repeal the 2001 AUMF eight months after enactment of this legislation. That would allow plenty of time for Congress to finally live up to its constitutional obligation to debate and vote on any new AUMF."

The Free Beacon article also reported,

"The amendment must pass a Senate vote and be included in the final defense spending bill to go into effect. The amendment would revoke the 2001 AUMF 240 days after being passed. Congress would then be forced to vote on a new AUMF, something that lawmakers have struggled with for years.

Procedural issues could also arise. The House Foreign Affairs Committee said the AUMF amendment "should have been ruled out of order" because the Appropriations Committee does not have jurisdiction.

"The Foreign Affairs Committee has sole jurisdiction over Authorizations for the Use of Military Force," said Foreign Affairs Committee deputy staff director for communications Cory Fritz.

The decision to adopt the amendment received bipartisan support by members of the House Appropriations Committee. Members who ultimately supported Lee's amendment included military veterans Reps. Scott Taylor (R., Va.) and Chris Stewart (R., Utah).

Politico reported, in an article, that "Even Republicans with military experience embraced Lee's defense spending bill amendment, which would repeal the 2001 authorization."

"They noted that the anti-terror struggle has evolved markedly since the days when U.S. troops hunted Osama bin Laden in the mountains of Afghanistan, yet Congress has never debated and authorized the fight against newer extremist groups like the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Members of the military "notice that we don't have the courage to debate this and to give them the authority to go do this," said Chris Stewart (R-Utah), who served in the Air Force and comes from a family of soldiers. "And I know that from my friends who are in the military right now."

Scott Taylor (R-Va.), a former Navy SEAL, echoed that sentiment. "I think we've seen a disproportionate sacrifice with the military community that has gone over and over again," he said. "And I believe that we owe them the debate."

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Donn Marten

  New Content

Why did no similar effort take place under Obama?

The AUMF needs to go but let's keep this in perspective here, the Democrats are only doing this because Hillary lost the election otherwise they would be bending over backwards to increase HER warmaking power.

This abomination should have been rolled back along with warrantless mass surveillance and all of the rest of Bush and Cheney's power grabs.

I didn't hear one freaking peep out of the Demcrats for 8 years when Obama was sitting on his throne.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 2, 2017 at 11:40:33 PM

Author 0
John Rachel

This is all valid. You make good points, Donn. I sure know where you're coming from.

However, neglect piled on neglect does not a promising future portend. It's urgent whether Trump or Santa Claus sits in the Oval Office that the blank check for unrestrained military aggression be voided. THIS should be the immediate urgent focus of peace activists across the land. This is a vital legislative action IN PLAY, not some pipe dream. We should support it fully and make one tiny retreat from cataclysm.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 3, 2017 at 12:47:51 AM

Author 0
John Rachel

What? A voice of reason? A sane sitting member of Congress?

Barbara Lee represents what all our elected representatives should be: principled, humane, respectful of the law and best traditions of our enfeebled democracy.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 3, 2017 at 12:50:48 AM

Author 0
