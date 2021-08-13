 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bannon continues to unite global fascists against free and fair elections

Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Escaping a possible federal prison term thanks to a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, far-right political strategist Steve Bannon continues to engage in promoting international fascist solidarity, thumbing his nose at the 1799 Logan Act, which prohibits American citizens from engaging in their own foreign policy making.

Bannon's international fascism was on full display on August 10, 2021, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at a "Cyber Symposium" on "election fraud" sponsored by the conspiratorial pillow huckster, Mike Lindell. The symposium was carried live by the far-right conspiracy network One America News (OAN), founded in San Diego by right-wing businessman Robert S. Herring, Sr. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, OAN has kept alive spurious claims of election fraud and has helped to fan the flames of insurrection for Trump loyalists nationwide.

During the Sioux Falls conference, which trafficked in all sorts on fringe theories about a "stolen election" in 2020, Bannon introduced Eduardo Bolsonaro, the third son of Brazil's fascist president and a member for São Paulo of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies and the chair of that body's important International Affairs and National Defense Committee. In Sioux Falls, Eduardo, to the delight of Bannon and Lindell, proffered conspiracy theories about the 2014 second-round presidential election in Brazil, which was won by leftist Dilma Rousseff, the 2018 first- and-second round presidential elections, as well as the 2020 São Paulo legislative election. Without presenting any evidence, Eduardo suggested that election fraud was responsible for his father not winning outright in the first-round in 2018.

In 2019, Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro jointly attempted, unsuccessfully, to have Eduardo appointed as Brazil's ambassador to the United States, where he would have likely turned the Brazilian embassy in Northwest Washington, DC, into a coordination center for Bannon's international fascist operations, including The Movement, Bannon's operation based in Brussels. Bolsonaro's participation in Lindell's conference came amid threats by his father to declare military rule, cancel the 2022 presidential election in Brazil, and unconstitutionally alter Brazil's election methods. Mimicking Trump, President Bolsonaro has called for the rejection of Brazil's standardized computerized voting system in favor of paper ballots, a transition that would, of course, be overseen by Bolsonaro and his far-right lackeys. On July 9, 2021, the Supreme Electoral Court of Brazil stated that Bolsonaro had committed a "dereliction of duty" to the Constitution by threatening to delay or cancel the election.

Bannon's dalliances with Brazil's Bolsonaro family comes just after Fox News's Tucker Carlson attended a neo-fascist gabfest in Hungary sponsored by that nation's authoritarian prime minister, Viktor Orban. Carlson used the occasion to spread on Fox News to an American audience Orban's form of "illiberal democracy," which is another word for right-wing dictatorship.

Bannon's and Carlson's internationalization of America's electoral process represents a distinct threat to the sanctity of the U.S. democratic electoral process and, therefore, a threat to U.S. national security.

 

Wayne Madsen Report

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Support OpEdNews

Lance Ciepiela

The 2022 midterms - and, of course, the 2024 election - will be punctuated from beginning to end by howls about Democratic electoral fraud. The radical right considers this their knockout tactic. That's debatable but it's also their ONLY tactic.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 13, 2021 at 2:06:15 PM

