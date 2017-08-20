Power of Story
Bannon The Barbarian Goes "Thermonuclear"

Pepe Escobar
From Sputnik

From youtube.com: Stephen Bannon and Donald Trump {MID-153884}
Stephen Bannon and Donald Trump
(Image by YouTube, Channel: First Documentary)
"I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents -- on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America."

That is what former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, over the phone, told the man who wrote the book on how Bannon/Macchiavelli actually conquered the White House for The Prince, Donald Trump.

Immediately after his ouster Bannon had already alerted the Beltway -- and the world -- "that presidency is over. It'll be something else. And there'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over."

The "new" American presidency is in fact subordinated to a triad: Pentagon generals; the Trump family; and Goldman Sachs/Wall Street (Less regulation! Less taxes! It's raining money, Hallelujah!)

Bannon added he'd got his hands back on his "weapons"; "I built a f*****g machine at Breitbart. And now I'm about to go back, knowing what I know, and we're about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do."

So the Leninist Machiavelli now exits The Swamp to work at his preferred element; out there in the jungle trenches. Expect all hell to break loose.

Laying a trap for the Democrats

Bit torrents will flow explaining that Trump has offered Bannon as a sacrificial lamb to the jackals encircling his tumultuous presidency, even as Bannon has spun he wanted to be fired; after all he did offer his resignation in early August.

The game though is way more nuanced. Macchiavelli's loyalty to The Prince is undoubted -- and he's certainly more helpful for Trump outside looking in.

Breitbart will be amplified no holds barred as a massive megaphone denouncing the war between nationalists and the "globalist" White House wing. Top "globalist" exponents are Jared of Arabia -- the Would-Be Pacifier of the Middle East; his wife Ivanka Trump -- already being groomed to run in 2024; the sinister head of the National Security Council H.R. McMaster; and Wall Streeter Gary Cohn, director of the national economic council.

Apart from selected targets at the Pentagon, the State Dept. and the Treasury Dept., Breitbart will also raise all sorts of hell against establishment Republicans angry at the President -- who blames them in turn for the failure of his legislative agenda.

Hefty theses will be unspooled on how Trump, ideologically, is a nihilist who Macchiavelli Bannon instilled with some values. Trump is as much an American nationalist as Bannon; what he did get from Macchiavelli was a road map -- which turns out to be virtually impossible to implement.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia (more...)
 

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 