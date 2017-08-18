Power of Story
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bannon Fired Open Thread

By Rob Kall

opednews.com Headlined to H1 8/18/17

Bannon is leaving his job at the White House. Some say he resigned. Others day Trump made the decision. Either way, today is his last day in the White House.

I'm guessing that Bannon decided to fall on his sword and did it by calling American Prospect editor Robert Kuttner to do an interview, titled Steve Bannon, Unrepentant, that was so sought after that it should down the site's server for a time.

What are your thoughts?

From commons.wikimedia.org: Steve Bannon at 2017 CPAC by Michael Vadon {MID-153436}
Steve Bannon at 2017 CPAC by Michael Vadon
Could Stephen Miller be next? People don't last long with Trump, if they're not related.

From commons.wikimedia.org: Stephen miller june 2016 {MID-153437}
Stephen miller june 2016
Go ahead. express your thoughts on Bannon and the deep state.

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

4 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments

Susan Lee Schwartz

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


  New Content
Miller needs to be buried with a chain of garlic around his neck and a wooden stake in his heart, and a silver bullet in his ass.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 18, 2017 at 9:16:26 PM

Eighthman

  New Content

His leaving is fatal for the US empire. He correctly insisted that China, not Russia is the real threat. click here

We are witnessing a mania in US society - just as mysterious as when people in the Middle Ages danced themselves to death for no clear reason. The sudden Confederate statue craziness is an example of this - as is the US trying to threaten nearly every nation on earth with war and then adding Venezuela. Even rational people such as Reich have gotten caught up in this mania....to Fight! and Resist!... instead of rational problem solving.

It's very infectious. The Deep State encourages it to their peril. I want them to end but not in a mushroom cloud.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 18, 2017 at 9:24:54 PM

Donn Marten

  New Content

You are one all one step closer to President Pence now so celebrate while you will but once Trump is gone (which is in the makings now) you will have to deal with a serious ideologue who will wake a sleeping giant of the Christian right that you mistakenly believed went away.

Bannon is just a cheapjack propagandist along the lines of Karl Rove but you underestimate your perceived power as you parade around with this bloody scalp on a stick.

My words should be heeded which they won't be, at least not here. You mistakenly believe that you have won the culture wars but that is fool's gold, there are millions of evangelicals who will be galvanized under Pence.

Religion is the most potent force in history once it is weaponized which Pence will be quick to do to consolidate power.

FOOLS!

Just my two cents.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 18, 2017 at 10:10:40 PM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

I'm not sure what if any repercussions there will be with his leaving. I'm trying to stay focused on the big picture which tends to get lost when there's such a divisive clownish figure distracting people's attention.

I guess I'm more concerned with the factions behind the scene fighting over control of the Deep State.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 18, 2017 at 10:12:09 PM

