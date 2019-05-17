 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 13 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/17/19

Banks have been ripping off Americans for too long. I have a plan to end it

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   2 comments
Author 7111
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernie Sanders
Become a Fan
  (132 fans)

From CNN

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Editor's Note: Bernie Sanders, an independent, is a United States senator from Vermont and a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

The Federal Reserve recently reported that about half of Americans have virtually no wealth at all, with four in 10 unable to afford a$400 emergency expense. That means that if their car breaks down or their child gets sick, they have to charge those expenses to a credit card.

And when they do that, they get ripped off big time. Despite the fact that banks can borrow money from the Fed at less than 2.5%, the median credit card interest rate which is the rate most new cardholders receive is now over 21%. Last year, Wall Street banks made $113 billion in credit card interest alone, up by nearly 50% in just five years, and accelerating, according to an analysis of FDIC data. In other words, while working-class Americans pay outrageously high interest rates, Wall Street banks get rich.

- Advertisement -

If you use a credit card from a department store like Macy's or Kohl's, it's even worse. The average interest rate on a retail credit card is over 27%. That means if you buy a $500 refrigerator, you could likely owe an additional $136 in interest over a year's time.

And if you live in a low-income community without a bank or cannot get a credit card, what do you do when you need to borrow money? You may have to turn to a predatory payday lender where the average interest rate on an annual basis is a jaw-dropping 391% meaning that you would pay $520 in fees for a loan of just $375.

Make no mistake about it. When banks and payday lenders charge these unconscionably high interest rates, they are not engaged in the business of making credit available. They are involved in extortion squeezing working families that are already in financial distress down to the bone. That should not be happening in the United States of America.

- Advertisement -

Today's modern-day loan sharks are no longer lurking on street corners breaking kneecaps to collect their payments. They wear Armani suits and work on Wall Street, where they make obscene compensation packages and head financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and American Express.

If you read the tenets of the major religions throughout history, whether it is Christianity, Judaism or Islam, what you will find is a universal moral condemnation to usury.

In "The Divine Comedy," Dante reserved a special place in the Seventh Circle of Hell for people who charged usurious interest rates. Today, we don't need the hellfire and the pitchforks, we don't need the rivers of boiling blood, but we need a national usury law that caps interest rates on credit cards and consumer loans at 15%.

And that's exactly what the legislation I introduced with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would do. Under our Loan Shark Prevention Act, we would make sure that no bank or store in America could charge an interest rate higher than 15%.

This is not a radical idea. According to a recent poll, 88% of Americans support a cap on credit card interest rates. Over 20 states in America have laws preventing credit card companies from charging outrageously high interest rates. In Alabama, the legal maximum interest rate is 8% and in Vermont it is 12%.

But, those state usury laws were obliterated by a 1978 Supreme Court decision known as Marquette National Bank of Minneapolis v. First of Omaha Service Corp. The Court ruled that banks can charge whatever interest rate they want if they moved to a state like Delaware or South Dakota that doesn't have a usury law, preempting other states' protections.

- Advertisement -

Under our legislation, not only will we cap credit card interest rates nationally at 15%, we will also empower states to pass and enforce interest rate caps that are below 15% by repealing this disastrous Supreme Court decision.

All over this country, people are buying their groceries with credit cards. Commuters are paying for gas to get to work on their credit cards. Young people are paying their college expenses with credit cards.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   News 1   Supported 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Bernie Sanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Response to Clinton's Speech on Jobs

Saving Our Democracy

Vermont Senate Votes to Overturn Citizens United

Why Do Republicans Hate Social Security?

I Support Hillary Clinton. So Should Everyone Who Voted for Me.

Saving American Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093

(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 356 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Right on Bernie, I completely agree with you!

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:44:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Alexander Kershaw

Become a Fan
Author 500827

(Member since Nov 25, 2014), 3 fans, 349 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

In the 50s & 60s rates were much lower by law. Those laws were eliminated through the legal bribery system we call lobbying. Bernie's proposal is mild but is within the possible. He realizes he can only push so far because the banksters have a history of assassinations, attempted and successful. They also can crash the economy at will by freezing credit. Bernie said that Obama did not prosecute any banksters in 2008 because of that threat so he knows their power in the current system and is trying limited change. Even limited change would be very beneficial to the 99%.

Submitted on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 8:04:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 