 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Ban America's factory farms

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin

Factory Farming Pigs
Factory Farming Pigs
(Image by visionshare from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Peer beyond the glass walls of America's factory farms and uncover a deplorable truth. Journey inside the factory farming system and experience firsthand the harsh conditions and unsavoury practices of the American farming industry. The grim reality of factory farms should move us enough to ban such a horrific industry.

In recent decades, American agriculture has undergone a transformation, with the rise of factory farms that produce massive quantities of meat, eggs, and dairy products. While these industrial facilities have contributed to the nation's economy, they also present a range of problems that are causing concern among experts and consumers alike.

Factory farms, also known as concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), are large-scale facilities that house thousands of animals in close quarters. These animals are typically raised in cramped and dirty cages or pens, where they are fed a diet of grain and growth hormones to maximize their growth and productivity. The result is a massive output of meat, eggs, and dairy products that can be sold at a low cost to consumers.

However, the production methods used by factory farms have significant environmental, social, and ethical costs. These issues are increasingly being brought to the forefront of public discourse, as more consumers become aware of the problems caused by factory farming.

One of the most pressing issues associated with factory farms is environmental degradation. The sheer scale of these facilities means that they produce an enormous amount of waste, which can contaminate waterways and soil. The waste produced by factory farms contains high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus, which can contribute to the growth of harmful algae blooms in waterways. These blooms can lead to the death of fish and other aquatic organisms, as well as the creation of dead zones where oxygen levels are too low to support life.

The pollution caused by factory farms can also have serious health consequences for humans. The waste produced by these facilities can contain harmful pathogens, such as E. coli and salmonella, which can cause illness in humans who come into contact with contaminated water or soil. Additionally, the use of antibiotics in factory farming can contribute to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, which can make it difficult to treat infections in humans.

Another major issue associated with factory farms is animal welfare. The crowded and stressful conditions in which animals are raised in these facilities can lead to a range of health problems, such as lameness and respiratory issues. Many animals are also subjected to painful and invasive procedures, such as debeaking and tail docking, without adequate anesthesia.

Furthermore, the use of growth hormones and other chemicals can have negative impacts on the animals' health, leading to reduced lifespans and increased susceptibility to disease. The cramped conditions and lack of natural light and space can also cause psychological distress for the animals, leading to behaviors such as aggression and self-harm.

Aside from the problem of the farms, there is also the glaring and obvious problem of animal slaughter itself - the purpose for which these farms exist in the first place.

Animal slaughter for food has been a common practice for thousands of years. However, with the advancement of science and technology, we now have the ability to produce food without causing harm to animals. As such, there are strong ethical, environmental, and health reasons for ending animal slaughter for food.

Firstly, it is important to acknowledge that animals are sentient beings with the ability to feel pain, fear, and suffering. They have their own lives and desires, just as we do. Therefore, killing animals for food is a form of exploitation and an infringement on their rights. In a civilized and progressive society, it is our duty to minimize harm to other living beings, especially those that cannot defend themselves. We have the responsibility to treat animals with compassion and respect, just as we would like to be treated.

Secondly, animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of environmental destruction. Animal farming requires vast amounts of resources such as land, water, and feed, which results in deforestation, water pollution, and soil degradation. Additionally, animal agriculture is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main drivers of climate change. By ending animal slaughter for food, we can significantly reduce the environmental impact of food production and move towards a more sustainable future.

There are numerous health benefits to a plant-based diet. A plant-based diet can lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Furthermore, animal products are often linked to foodborne illnesses, such as salmonella and E.coli. By eliminating animal products from our diets, we can promote better health for ourselves and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Animal slaughter for food must end. It is ethically and morally wrong to harm and kill animals for our own benefit, and it is environmentally unsustainable. We now have the knowledge and technology to produce food without the need to cause harm to animals. It is time to move towards a more compassionate, sustainable, and healthy future for all beings on this planet.

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

Lebanon: Wherefore art thou?

In support of the migrants

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 2 fans, 322 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Does banning a practice stop that practice, or merely love the odious practice overseas?

CAFO nightmare pit factory high rises in China:

Pig high rise CAFOs in China

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 3:01:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 2 fans, 322 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The drive to enact laws that will promptly be ignored or disobeyed by the majority is a curse. Prohibition in most cases produces corruption and enables gang rule. While alcohol abuse, drug abuse and abortion as birth control are all unfortunate practices, none of these are effectively stopped by punitive laws. What happens instead is that outlaw mobsters are enriched.

There are many reasons to advocate for a balanced, plant-based diet. Seventh-Day Adventist institutions have done studies that indicate the benefits to voluntary "non-cheating" vegetarians.

On the other hand, there are studies indicating that keto diets (which usually involve meat) may have benefits for people dealing with schizophrenia and some forms of dementia.

Maybe better media coverage of pro-and-con argument's would help people to change habits more effectively than more laws?

Submitted on Friday, Feb 17, 2023 at 3:20:54 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend