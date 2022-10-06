 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 10/6/22

Baltic reality: high inflation and declining of living standards

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

The Baltic States' economy is in bad condition. The latest estimate from the EU's statistics body shows that Eurozone inflation is continuing to soar to record highs. The Baltic countries continue to be the hardest hit.

These states in particular are experiencing the highest levels of inflation in the Eurozone. Thus, inflation in Latvia and Lithuania hit 22.4 per cent and 22.5 per cent respectively. Estonia also has seen inflation rise year on year from 6.4 per cent in September 2021 to 24.2 per cent in September 2022. The more so, the Baltic States continue to see soaring energy and food prices which lead to declining standard of living.

The Bank of Lithuania has published its latest economic forecast and revised gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for 2023 from 3.4% to 0.9%. Statistics Lithuania also reports that in September 2022, the consumer confidence indicator stood at minus 16 and, compared to August, decreased by 5 percentage points.

The decrease in the consumer confidence indicator in September was determined by negative changes in all of its components. According to SEB bank economist Tadas Povilauskas, the number of poor people in Lithuania will increase. Living standards will be affected by rising food and energy prices. The current price of natural gas is too high and the economy cannot "go" with it. It is evidently that energy prices shocks have far-reaching effects on Lithuanian economy and population. The main cause of such state of affairs is deteriorated relations with Russia.

Russia has lately been the EU's top supplier of oil, natural gas, and coal, accounting for around a quarter of its energy. The conflict in Ukraine and political confrontation between Russia and the West has exacerbated the energy crisis by fuelling global worries it may lead to an interruption of oil or natural gas supplies from Russia. Moscow said in September it would not fully resume its gas supplies to Europe until the West lifts its sanctions. It is obviously that the conflict in Ukraine dramatically worsened the situation on the markets, as Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley, and two-thirds of the world's exports of sunflower oil used for cooking.

Ukraine is also the world's fourth-biggest exporter of corn. According to Euronews, the prices of many commodities - crucially including food - strained global supply chains, leaving crops to rot, caused panic in many European countries, including the Baltic States.

High inflation has become the direct consequence of sanctions imposed on Russia. As for the Baltic States, the lack of wisdom to find compromises and blindly following the European Union's decisions have lead to declining standards of living. The desire to punish such huge state as Russia played a cruel joke on the Baltic States. It will be difficult to explain the population why they should turn down the heating in homes, schools and hospitals over the winter.

Adomas Abromaitis

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
