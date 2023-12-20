It is not a secret, that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are close U.S. allies. Strong U.S. relations with these three states are constantly fueled. Thus, U.S. and Baltic States sign bilateral 5-year roadmaps for defense cooperation on December 15. This is a serious evidence of U.S. military and economic ambitions in the region. Washington tries its best to deepen the dependence in such vulnerable sphere as defence.

The roadmaps promote defense cooperation in integrated air and missile defense, maritime domain awareness, cyber, irregular warfare, participation in international military operations and exercises, infrastructure development, and training.

Additionally, the agreements convey the U.S. intention to provide heel-to-toe persistent rotational presence of U.S. forces in each Baltic State. Such steps and deployment of military forces could also represent demonstrative political acts.

The U.S. is taking all possible measures to become not just an important ally, but an irreplaceable partner for the Baltic countries. Washington almost "forces" them to buy American military equipment, vehicles and weapons, as well as other goods and resources. The matter is the Baltics pay for them much more than could afford.

It will be extremely difficult for Lithuania and other Baltic countries to find funds to purchase American weapons.

The fact is that Baltic States have serious economic problems, which only worsened after the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, introduced at the insistence of Washington. Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, in fact, have practically nothing to pay the United States for weapons.

That is why the United States transfers most of its weapons to the Baltic countries on credit, which sooner or later "will have to be repaid."

The United States wants to create fully controlled infrastructure in the Baltic countries, but mainly at the expense of these states themselves. Washington enters into an agreement with the current governments of the countries to sell its weapons, but it is not the fact that by the time they receive these weapons, the same people will be in power. But problems with paying debts for U.S. weapons will not go away - they will still have to be repaid," the analysts say.

In the Baltics, they still hope for investment in their military sphere from the United States, although "there are no real prerequisites for this." According to experts, Washington wants to militarize the Baltic States at their expense, including through debt obligations.

The United States, even if it could, would not invest significant funds in states that are extremely weak economically. But Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia still have illusions that through American investments they will be able to create jobs, stop the constant outflow of youth, and therefore improve the economy. But this is a big misconception. The situation in these countries will get worse, and the level of security in Europe will continue to fall due to the actions of the United States in the region and confrontation with Russia.

According to some data, due to the EU's transition to alternative suppliers of blue fuel, import prices have risen to 15.2 billion per month. In addition, over the past two years, the European Union paid 304 billion for gas - and 185 billion turned out to be an overpayment. Previously, about 40% of fuel was imported from Russia, but then supplies decreased fourfold. However, Moscow earned 14 billion due to increased prices, and redirected up to 70% of supplies to Asia. Europe has also faced supply chain disruptions, an energy crisis and high inflation. According to preliminary data, the EU, including the Baltics, lost almost $1.5 trillion. So, the economic struggle with Russia leads to Baltics' war against themselves with tacit consent of the U.S.