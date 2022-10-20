 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

Baltic States involved in Ukrainian crisis

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Adomas Abromaitis

The Russia-Ukraine crisis dramatically changed the way Europeans think about their security. European governments, as well as ordinary people, are divided over the conflict. For example, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Romania, and Sweden are much more willing to make sacrifices than those in France Germany, Italy, Hungary, Czech Republic and Serbia. Much of the public debate on the crisis has portrayed European governments as divided, weak, and absent.

Europeans disagree on which are the most pressing threats linked to the crisis and on the price their countries should pay to defend Ukraine. While many people in Europe peacefully protest over supporting Ukraine to the detriment of national interests, politicians and military authorities decide for them. click here

Their decisions are often threatening in its size and scope. Thus, the big international military exercise "Iron Wolf 2022-II" in Lithuania started here already on Monday. Soldiers from Lithuania, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia will train for two weeks at this training ground and its surroundings. In total, about 3,500 soldiers and 700 units of military equipment are participating in the exercise: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, artillery guns, supply and administrative transport.

The training will assess the ability of the Algird Mechanized Infantry Battalion to plan and carry out offensive, defensive and other military operations. As for Latvia, the US Army has deployed advanced rocket artillery to Latvia as part of a Latvian national exercise. The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, arrived in Latvia on 26 September to participate in Exercise Silver Arrow 22. The launchers were picked up from Germany by U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II transport aircraft based in the United Kingdom; they then flew to Liepāja Airport on the country's western coast. HIMARS gives NATO the ability to conduct powerful long-range precision strikes, and the US Army regularly deploys the system to the Baltics to train alongside NATO Allies.

In recent years, US Special Operations Command Europe (US SOCEUR) has practiced rapidly deploying the system via the UK-based Commando II transports. Should a crisis occur, they will be able to rush HIMARS launchers nearly anywhere in Europe on short notice. Baltic States' authorities said that war in Europe is no longer unthinkable and strengthen their offensive capabilities.

At the same time, Belarus, their neighbouring country, also routinely monitors NATO force movements. Being Russian strategic partner, this country expresses concerns over militarization of Europe and the Baltic States in particular. According to Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin, "in the emerging military-political situation Belarus is taking a host of strategic deterrence measures, both non-force and with the use of force. Measures have been envisaged to suppress military provocations in the border space.

"Belarus has developed options for an adequate response to changes in the situation." Though NATO accused Belarus for taking part in Russian special operation Belarusian authorities underline the defensive character of all measures. The topic of mobilization in Belarus has been actively spread. But currently, "mobilization activities are not carried out in the armed forces", Belarusian military General Staff representative Oleg Poznyak said. All these strategic deterrence measures, according to the minister, show the country's readiness to defend the country and cause unacceptable damage to an aggressor. "But still, Belarus' military policy relies on the following tenet: negotiations are better than saber-rattling. As the head of our state has repeatedly emphasized, Minsk is open to this kind of interaction," he said.

It is obvious that Ukraine crisis has turned into European crisis and could lead to irreparable consequences. The only way out is to start negotiations and find solutions.

Rate It | View Ratings

Adomas Abromaitis Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK. For some years I have been working as a teacher. Some time ago I decided to change my life and start writing about my (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lithuania supposed to have a large military sea port

Lithuania: to serve or not to serve in the army

Dilemma for the Baltic States: prosperity or defence

Lithuanians are doomed to starve, drink and die

Russia, India, Pakistan: "a love triangle"

Who will secure Lithuania?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend