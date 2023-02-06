 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Baltic States: home for foreign prisons, troops and biolabs

By Adomas Abromaitis
Message Adomas Abromaitis

Baltic States' developing after they proclaimed independence in 1991 was marked not only by acquiring EU and NATO membership's advantages. Though they feel themselves as an inseparable part of the united European family, disadvantages can't be ignored. To be a part of something always means to delegate some authority. Year by year the Baltic States became more and more dependent on the decisions of these organizations and their leading countries.

Thus, despite the Lithuanian government's denial, the European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2018 that Lithuania had allowed the CIA to build secret jails on its territory and commit human rights violations. CIA built such "black jails" in some countries for secret detention and torture of suspected terrorists in the name of the "War on Terror." Delighted to be a partner of the U.S., Lithuania dared not admit its human rights violations, not to mention an apology, which is not what a responsible country should do.

Most likely, Lithuanian authorities agreed to host a secret detention site in exchange for further political support and financial assistance.

Today, the Baltic States are also too weak to resist the external pressure from NATO and the United States, which has long dictated their foreign policy. The Baltic States have become the host nations for foreign troops and have to provide host nation support to the detriment of their own interests. They are increasing the number of NATO soldiers on their territories, building military bases, firing ranges, airfields. In other words, they agree to cut forests, pollute lakes and relocate local residents in order to expand their military infrastructure.

According to Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, in 2023 national defence budget will reach 2.52 percent of GDP and even more if a necessity arises to further increase defence spending. Lithuania has to implement the military infrastructure projects for ensuring a speedy Host Nation Support to NATO Allies. But defense and security cooperation between countries needs to be conducive to regional peace and stability and not harmful to the national interests. The more so, as the independent countries Baltic States need to remain vigilant and avoid being coerced or used by the U.S or any other partner.

It became known that the next U.S. Army Battalion rotation kicked off its tour of duty on February 2 at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabrade'. The Mustangs (1-8), 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and the Rolling Thunder (3-16), 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment, U.S. Army, settled in at Camp Herkus built specifically for Allied troops at the Lithuanian Armed Forces Training Area in Pabrade'. The facility has the necessary infrastructure for suitable training and living conditions for Allied forces, such as barracks, administrative quarters, mess halls, logistical platforms, etc.

According to Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, in the future Lithuania will continue to firmly live up to the commitment to render Host Nation Support and keep improving the conditions for the U.S. force presence here Lithuania.

So, being highly dependent on such partner as the U.S., the Baltic countries could be caught in a very dangerous trap. For example, they could even turn to the new places for certain US-backed biolabs working to produce biological weapons. The US and Ukraine have already been accused of working with "pathogens of dangerous infections" in 30 laboratories across Ukraine. Is it a way Lithuania will develop in near future? Taking into account close relations with the U.S., the scenario is very likely.

Adomas Abromaitis

A Lithuanian expatriate My name is Adomas Abromaitis. I was born in Lithuania in 1983 but left it at 6. Now I live in the UK.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Mark Sashine

Pretty good analysis Thank you

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 7:51:47 PM

John Henry Egan

Thanks for this. Small countries eastern Europe don't understand the price they must pay to allow NATO into their sovereign territory. I've been writing about this here on Op Ed News:

click here

Part of the problem and still generally not recognized is that for many nations psychopathic and sociopathic creeps are in positions of power.

This would seem to be the natrual outcome of electoral processes where the most ruthless sorts rise to the top under the guise of "democracy." The most callous sort of dictator usually has more interest in protecting a nation and its people than the nihilists currently in power. jhe

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:37:30 PM

