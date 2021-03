Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 3/14/2021 at 11:27 PM EDT



Gregorian Chance strums for Joan

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



Ballade: Body, Mind, Spirit

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Come for me in the morning light,

my love, and set the evening free.

O come upon the heaving waves

that lift us into ecstasy.

O lift us into ecstasy,

our gazing transmigrating eyes

where I am you and you are me,

a heaven of sumptuous sighs.

.

Bring to me your second sight,

that sees forests beyond the tree,

