Ballad of Route 87 south

Balston township

Burnt Hills

Ushers Road

Mile 18, 17, mile 16

Half Moon next four exits

Ushers Road Exit 10

Number 3

Number 2

Number 1 (not miles)

Dead animal in the slow lane

Mechanicsville

Sweetwater (probably not).

My sister and I used to see who could hold their breath

Between bridges.

I always won

Because I was older

And knew how to lie.

Speed limit 65

That's a laugh

If I went 65

I would be late for

The resurrection.

Trying to stay between the dotted lines

Troy, Schenectady 10 miles

Flag on a bridge railing

I'm not holding my breath

Now that I am too old to lie

Exit Revolution

Exit Resolution

Exit Absolution

Deer in silhouette next three miles.