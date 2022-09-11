Ballad of Route 87 south

Balston township
Burnt Hills
Ushers Road
Mile 18, 17, mile 16
Half Moon next four exits
Ushers Road Exit 10
Number 3
Number 2
Number 1 (not miles)
Dead animal in the slow lane
Mechanicsville
Sweetwater (probably not).
My sister and I used to see who could hold their breath
Between bridges.
I always won
Because I was older
And knew how to lie.
Speed limit 65
That's a laugh
If I went 65
I would be late for
The resurrection.
Trying to stay between the dotted lines
Troy, Schenectady 10 miles
Flag on a bridge railing
I'm not holding my breath
Now that I am too old to lie
Exit Revolution
Exit Resolution
Exit Absolution
Deer in silhouette next three miles.