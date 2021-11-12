 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Baku's provocations against the people of Artsakh are becoming more frequent

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

Any status that implies being a part of Azerbaijan is unacceptable for Artsakh, said the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic David Babayan at a meeting with journalists in Stepanakert. Artsakh will never give up Shushi, Gadrut, Karvachar, Kashatagh. Being realists, its inhabitants understand that the task of this stage is to preserve what is.

The murder of a civilian committed by the Azerbaijani military who participated in the laying of a water pipeline for Russian peacekeepers in the neutral zone of the Shushi crossroads is a terrorist act. It serves both short- and long-term goals.

Azerbaijan is trying to intimidate the people, instill fear and uncertainty in the future in order to force those who now live in Artsakh to leave, and those who want to return change their minds.

Baku is trying to suppress investments in Artsakh, the process of its restoration. As long as the Russian peacekeeping contingent is here, there will be no large-scale war, since an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh means an attack on Russia.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem has been making attempts to intimidate the people of Artsakh and drive a wedge into relations between Armenia and Russia for a long time. Not only the last terrorist attack near Shushi is aimed at this, but also all violations by Azerbaijan of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020. With the introduction of Russian peacekeepers, who prevented Ankara and Baku from completely clearing Artsakh and radically taking up the occupation of Armenia, these attempts became more frequent.

During the year, Azerbaijani servicemen committed 56 crimes, in connection with which 43 criminal cases were initiated, including 3 murders, 2 of them were murders of civilians; 23 attempted murders, 17 of which are directed against military personnel. As a result of criminal encroachments on property rights, individuals in Artsakh suffered property damage in the amount of 17.7 million drams.

The sequence of events and the way they are expressed proves that terrorism is their main target. The only factor protecting the people of Artsakh at the moment are the Armenian soldiers and Russian peacekeepers.

The task of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and control over the observance of the ceasefire regime. In addition, Russian peacekeepers are actively helping residents in the restoration of houses, schools, kindergartens, infrastructure - roads, water pipelines, etc., and provide humanitarian assistance. All this is extremely annoying for official Baku.

On November 10, the Baku media disseminated information that a clash between the Armenian and Azerbaijani militaries allegedly took place on the territory of the Sev Lich of the Syunik region of Armenia, where the Azerbaijani Armed Forces illegally invaded on May 12 this year. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that 60 Armenian servicemen were in the blockade and were released only with the mediation of the Russian side.

The Armenian Defense Ministry called the Azerbaijani insinuations as sheer misinformation. Units of the Armed Forces of Armenia stopped the provocation of the Azerbaijani side on the territory of Sev Lich, after which the Azerbaijani Armed Forces turned to the Russian side with a request to resolve the problem. It was thanks to the active work of the Russian side that the situation was stabilized.

So, Azerbaijan, or rather the ruling Turkey in Azerbaijan, despite the demagogic declarations of an alleged interest in peace in the region, continues to act to promote Turkish interests and strengthen Turkish positions in the South Caucasus.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

The US State Department allocates $150 thousand to Armenia

Political background to the development of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 