 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bail has criminalized poverty and undermined the tenet of "innocent before proven guilty"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bernie Sanders       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/30/18

Author 7111
Become a Fan
  (130 fans)

From NBC News

- Advertisement -

We need to reform a broken system that punishes Americans for crimes even if they're never convicted

From flickr.com: Bernie Sanders {MID-63248}
Bernie Sanders
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Permission   Details   DMCA

In a country in which we pride ourselves on the principle of "innocent until proven guilty" we should not be keeping hundreds of thousands of people locked up before they have actually been convicted of a crime.

- Advertisement -

And yet in 2016, more than 65 percent of the over 700,000 people in county or city jails on any given day in the United States were "unconvicted" -- meaning that more than 400,000 people were in jail who had not been convicted of a crime, often because they lack the money to pay bail. In other words, we have criminalized poverty.

- Advertisement -

That is not acceptable. Pretrial detention should be not based on how much money a person has, what kind of mood the judge is in on a given day, or even what judge the case happens to come before.

When a person is arrested, they are brought before a judge to evaluate the charges against them and decide whether or not to set bail -- and, if they set bail, at what amount. But bail is not supposed to be set above a person's ability to pay; people should not be sitting in jail awaiting their trial simply because they are poor.

In 2016, the average length of stay in jail for the entire jail population was 25 days, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. It might not sound like much, but the sad truth is that people who can't afford bail, and who thus spend three or four weeks in jail awaiting trial, are likely to lose their jobs and their income, they won't be able to pay their rent and may find themselves homeless, and they may even lose custody of their children -- all because they don't have enough money to buy their way out of jail.

Further, a recent study showed that people who have to stay in jail before their trial are more likely to plead guilty -- presumably just to move the process along. According to the ACLU, "pretrial detention is the greatest predictor of a conviction."

Overall, the U.S. spends nearly $14 billion each year locking people up who haven't been convicted and might never be. It's clear the system is a poor use of resources. In 2015, the city of New Orleans collected $4.5 million in bail, fines and fees, but spent $6.4 million detaining people who couldn't afford to pay their bail, fine or fee.

- Advertisement -

And, as with so many other aspects of our society, for-profit companies are making huge profits off of poor defendants. The for-profit bail industry makes well over a billion dollars each year -- and the U.S. is one of only two countries in the world that even allows for-profit bond companies.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Bernie Sanders is the independent U.S. Senator from Vermont. He is the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history. He is a member of the Senate's Budget, Veterans, Environment, Energy, and H.E.L.P. (Health, Education, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sanders Response to Clinton's Speech on Jobs

Saving Our Democracy

Vermont Senate Votes to Overturn Citizens United

Why Do Republicans Hate Social Security?

I Support Hillary Clinton. So Should Everyone Who Voted for Me.

Saving American Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 