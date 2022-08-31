Baghdad is in chaos after almost 20 years since the US invasion

The latest death toll has risen to 30 Iraqis as Baghdad descends into chaos and violence, with another 390 protesters wounded from bullets and tear-gas inhalation. In March 2023, it will mark the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, and yet the country has never recovered and still has no stable democracy.

The Green Zone is a high-security area in Baghdad housing the Iraqi government as well as some foreign embassies. Security forces reported at least seven rockets fell in the zone yesterday.

Muqtada Al-Sadr gave a speech today asking his supporters to leave the area and go home, and he wouldn't consider them as supporters if they stay. Reports on the ground say there is a movement to withdraw from the zone of conflict. Al-Sadr stated further that the Hashed al-Shabi was not involved in the clashes yesterday, and urged a return to calm. He said a revolution that includes violence is not a true revolution, and he criticized his supporters who may have participated in yesterday's clashes.

The combatants are rival militias. On the one side are the supporters of al-Sadr, and on the other side are the Popular Mobilization group, as well as Iraqi security forces.

Civilians took cover in their homes as gunmen in pickups cruised Baghdad while gun and rockets fire was heard across the city last night.

The Iraqi oil sector provides about 85% of the government revenues, and in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, Iraq has become a major supplier, but the increase in revenues has not been felt by the average Iraqi, and poverty and unemployment have been featured in the current unrest. The 2021 estimate was 4,161,500 barrels per day, but the country still doesn't have full electricity and even basic services are not fully met.

Yesterday, Al-Sadr announced he was leaving politics, closing offices, and today in his speech he reaffirmed his decision to remain out of political life. It was his announcement that prompted his supporters to breach the cement walls of the Green Zone and storm the government offices.

A source speaking for Al-Sadr said later yesterday the cleric was on a hunger strike to stop the violence and use of weapons.

Iraq's military announced a nationwide curfew yesterday, and the caretaker premier suspended cabinet sessions in response to the violence.

US Embassy evacuated staff, and the Dutch Embassy staff moved to the German Embassy, which is far outside the Green Zone.

Iran closed its land borders with Iraq yesterday and announced flights would stop as of today. Iranian state television urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq, and those already there not to travel between cities.

Kuwait has urged its citizens to leave the country, while Dubai's long-haul carrier Emirates stopped flights to Baghdad.

The Egyptian president, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, spoke last night in separate telephone calls with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, and the prime minister, Mustafa Al Kadhimi, the president's spokesman, Bassam Rady, said in a statement. Al Kadhimi was on a visit to Egypt when the violence interrupted his stay. El Sisi assured Al Kadhimi that Egypt was ready to do everything possible to safeguard Iraq's security and open a path for dialogue to end the current escalation.

Iraq has been in a deep political stalemate since legislative elections in October last year due to disagreement between political factions over the formation of a governing coalition, which has left the country without a new government, prime minister, or president for 10 months.

Iraq's political system suffers from rampant corruption, outdated infrastructure, insufficient essential services, skilled labor shortages, and antiquated commercial laws that stifle investment. There is almost no private sector.

In October 2021, 329 legislators were elected to the Parliament. The acting Iraqi National Intelligence Service Director General Mustafa al-Kadami became prime minister in May 2020 after the previous prime minister resigned in late 2019 because of widespread protests demanding more employment opportunities and an end to corruption.

