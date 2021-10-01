Baby Food Alert: Interview With Asian-Based Food Processing Consultant



Used by permission from Dreamstime

(Image by Dreamstime) Details DMCA

Nestle's promotion of infant formula over breastfeeding in poor countries was a scandal. According to food processing consultant, Frank A., who worked with food companies in Australia, China, Surabaya Indonesia, New Zealand and Singapore, such unethical marketing continues. Details here click here

Martha Rosenberg Social Media Pages:

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)