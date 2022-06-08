 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 6/8/22

BJP youth leader tweets remarks against Prophet Muhammad

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Harshit Srivastava Lala, a youth leader of the ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) has tweeted remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Lala's offensive tweet came days after derogatory remarks by two BJP officials about the Prophet Muhammad led to a sharp reaction by the Muslim countries.

Kanpur police said Lala, the former district secretary of Kanpur Nagar's Yuva Morcha, has been booked under IPC 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate, malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile Indian Express reported on Wednesday that Aligarh police have registered a report against national secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, Pooja Shakun Pandey for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Friday prayers on social media. No one has been arrested so far. Hindu Mahasabha is an extreme right wing party which believes in Hindutva or making India a Hindu nation.

Insulting Prophet Muhammad is straight out of the BJP playbook

Apoorvanand, Hindi Teacher at the University of Delhi, says Insulting Prophet Muhammad is straight out of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party's playbook. In an article published by Al Jazeera on Tuesday, he writes:

In the past few days, India's governing BJP has found itself in the middle of a political and diplomatic storm after two of its high-ranking staffers - the party's national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and Delhi media operation head Naveen Kumar Jindal - publicly made disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad.

It is difficult to argue that their Islamophobic views do not represent the government of India when none of the BJP's leaders came out to issue a strong apology and the party's Islamophobic policies, actions and statements are already well documented.

Indeed, Islamophobia has always been part and parcel of the BJP's governing strategy.

In the not so distant past, for example, the BJP's leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tried to make connections between Muslim figures from India's distant history and current-day "terrorism and religious extremism" in two of his public speeches, implying that India's Muslims should be held responsible and punished for the alleged crimes committed by their "ancestors". He received no pushback from the party for these blatantly Islamophobic comments.

Yogi Adityanath, the BJP affiliated chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, also made anti-Muslim speeches during the last state assembly elections. In one such speech, he mocked Muslims and said he sees the state elections as a battle between the 80 percent (the percentage of Hindus in the state) and the 20 percent (the percentage of Muslims).

The BJP-affiliated Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma is even more brazen in his speeches. Last year, he called the killing of two Muslims, including a minor, by police officers during a forced eviction drive in Assam "an act of revenge" for past "martyrdom" of Hindus.

Under the BJP's rule, several campaigns have been started to ensure mosques and other places sacred to Muslims across the country are handed over to Hindus who claim that these places were originally Hindu. There are, for example, such campaigns currently under way to transfer the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna, Qutub Minar in Delhi - and many others - to Hindus.

Earlier this year, right-wing Hindu groups held processions in Muslim neighborhoods and made hate speeches during Ram Navmi celebrations in several states. In states ranging from Gujarat to Delhi, Hindu men wearing saffron scarves - and in some cases carrying sticks and swords - played provocative songs laced with threats of genocide outside Muslim homes and mosques, and raised hate slogans.

The BJP authorities not only refused to punish these provocateurs but also used all of the Indian state's might to prevent Muslims from defending themselves. Indeed, Muslim men who stood up to these mobs were swiftly arrested and their properties bulldozed by authorities, Apoorvanand pointed out.

More Muslim nations condemn India

Al Jazeera said at least 15 countries, including Indonesia, Jordan, Libya, Maldives and Oman have lodged official protests with Indian embassies in those nations over the controversial remarks.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 