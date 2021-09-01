BJP leader advocates border war with China without considering consequences

Subramanian Swamy, a senior leader of the ruling Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) has advocated that India should go to war with China if it does not vacate Indian territory and go back to the Line of Actual control (LAC), which was mutually agreed upon by the two countries in 1993.

Swamy also suggested that India should only focus on settling the border dispute with Beijing and not provoke it by talking about Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tibet, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The BJP leader was speaking at an event organized in New Delhi to release a book, titled "Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China", which is authored by Gaurie Dwivedi.

"China is an extraordinarily important and dangerous threat to India.... Therefore, India has to be able to work out its strategy in such a way that it meets the threat and finally, puts China in its place," Swamy said.

This is not the first time that the Indian politician uttered belligerent remarks, the Global Times said Monday. The GT recalled that in an interview with New Indian Express in January, Swamy said India needed to demonstrate the will to oust the Chinese who "occupied" Indian Territory. He also claimed the PLA is vastly overestimated.

Politicians like Swamy have deliberately confused right from wrong, the GT said adding: "They clamored India should teach China a lesson to let China know India is no more what it was in 1962. Of course, today's India is indeed not the India of 1962, nor is China what it used to be. The two countries' GDPs were roughly the same in 1962, but now, China's economy is nearly five times the size of India's economy."

In the long run, the best choice for India is to properly resolve border disputes with China and develop partnerships that promote each other's development. Regrettably, after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, ultra-nationalism has been surging in India. It has even become "political correctness" for politicians to make irresponsible anti-China remarks. Worse, the epidemic has aggravated the situation, as Indian politicians and officials have been more inclined to divert people's dissatisfaction over the government's poor response to the epidemic by making an issue of China.





"India should understand that China exerted great restraint regarding the Galwan Valley clash; otherwise, India's casualties would have been severer," Lan said. India should learn a lesson from its Galwan fiasco, knowing what kind of policy is in its best interest, Lan concluded.