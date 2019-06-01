 
 
BJP is making a mistake in TMC turncoats

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).

Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a meltdown in West Bengal. The cookie of Mamata Banerjee is crumbling. MLAs and Councillors have begun to jump the sinking ship. Kailash Vijayvarghiya, the state BJP chief, says this is just the first bunchsix more lots would follow in phases. Is BJP making a big mistake here?

Trinamool Congress prospered on desertions from CPI(M). It helped TMC end the rule of Left Front which had lasted for 34 years, beginning 1977. She promised the oppressed majority of Bengal "free air of democracy" and "growth" as the undercurrent of hostility against Left's violent and anti-growth philosophy was palpable.

Those were the times when CPI (M) and its' "terror regime" was omnipresent. Big Brother always watched. They decided on who you marry, how a family dispute should be settled, what you wear and what you read. The bureaucracy and the police didn't move till local bosses asked them to. Something had to give way: It did in 2011.

Mamata Banerjee rode on people's anger. Singur and Nandigram were the flashpoints. Masses were behind Mamata. Bengal soon had a new political icon. As Left began to decompose, desertions began en masse. TMC benefitted.

Now history is repeating itself. TMC is disintegrating. Men and women of TMC now, Left of past, are again jumping the ship. This unscrupulous lot would hurt BJP in more ways than one. Let me explain.

Let's look at this present decade of Mamata Banerjee and her TMC. If anything, they are a far worse version of Left. The cadre of CPI(M) was at least disciplined. The factions were always papered over. But TMC is made of rival, deeply antagonistic factions. Different leaders within the ranks jostle for power over masses who suffer without mercy.

There is no point hedging the facts. For long TMC is accused of running "extortion rackets." Leave aside realty sector, even an individual couldn't spruce up his home without "cuts" to local goons. Even a cobbler had to rustle up in order to squat on the street. Chit-fund scams. Wealth of Abhishek Banerjee (nephew of Mamata Banerjee and apparently her successor). Terror. All have begun to have a cascading effect.

Thus it would be unwise for BJP to go for a poisoned chalice. Mamata Banerjee would go on her own. She is on her knees. Gone is the bravado.

TMC turncoats are spoilt on naked use of power and violence. If they had looked for TMC, and not for self, the party wouldn't have come to this sorry pass. BJP has so far been patient in dismantling Mamata Banerjee. They need more of such a dose. A rush for the trophy now would hurt them in not-too-distant a future. Mamata is collapsing. You don't need a storm when a rustle of air is enough.

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Submitted on Saturday, Jun 1, 2019 at 1:40:41 AM

