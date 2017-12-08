From Paul Craig Roberts Website



Donald Trump

Michel Chossudovsky, a distinguished professor in Canada, directs the Centre for Research on Globalization and the website Global Research, a font of important information unavailable from the presstitute Western media. In this article he tells us that if we do not focus on peace instead of war, we are all going to die.

Professor Chossudovsky makes an important point, made to me some years ago by my colleague Zbigniew Brzezinski and recently by former Secretary of Defense William Perry (see here). Professor Chossudovsky reminds us to "bear in mind that mistakes are often what determine the course of world history." A US attack on North Korea would be a mistake that could precipitate a nuclear war.

There is no doubt that Chossudovsky is correct.

Additionally, the continued demonization of Russia, China, and Iran could precipitate a nuclear war. In other words, we are surrounded by very real threats created by Washington that receive no attention from Western governments and the presstitute media. As I wrote on December 5, we are "Walking into Armageddon."

Professor Chossudovsky has amassed a huge amount of information that makes clear the vast difference between the level-headed era of JFK/Khrushchev and the insanity of the post-Reagan era of the re-start of hostilities for the sake of the power and profit of the US military/security complex and the neoconservatives' ideology of US world hegemony.

I am unsure that the peoples of the Western world can without violence against their governments do anything to prevent nuclear war, because the Western politicians are in the pay of the military/security complex and the financial and corporate interest groups that benefit from US hegemony. American hegemony produces profits, and for the sake of these profits Western leaders will risk the fate of the world.

As I have emphasized repeatedly, Americans as a result of their insouciance and patriotism live in a world in which the explanations they are given by government and the presstitutes are used to control what they think and believe. In this way, government and the interest groups that control government make their agendas independent of any control by the citizens. In the United States, and probably throughout the Western world, democracy simply does not exist. George Orwell predicted that this would be the case by 1984, but it took the Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama regimes to achieve it. Today in 2017 Big Brother does indeed rule the Western World.

Trump's election was like Reagan's. He appealed to the people instead of to the ruling interest groups. As a high official in Reagan's government who was aligned with Reagan's goals to end stagflation and the Cold War, I experienced first hand the cost of going against the powerful interest groups that are accustomed to ruling. We took part of their rule away from them, but now they have taken it back. And they are now stronger than before. Essentially, Trump is powerless and is limited to expressing his frustrations on Twitter.

In my opinion, the lesson being dealt to Trump will teach any future presidential candidate not to challenge the ruling oligarchy by appealing to the American people.

This means that democracy in America is stone dead. I sometimes wonder if democracy can be revived without violent revolution, and of course revolutions can go wrong.

Are Americans capable of violent revolution? If they are not, will the greedy elites remain in control until they stumble into a nuclear war?

General Lemnitzer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told President John F. Kennedy that the US could win a nuclear war with the Soviet Union if only JFK would give the go-ahead. General Lemnitzer also presented President Kennedy with the "Northwoods" plan that called for the US military to conduct false flag attacks on US citizens that could be blamed on Castro and serve as an excuse for a US invasion of Cuba. President Kennedy responded by removing Lemnitzer as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A number of researchers have concluded that Lemnitzer's removal convinced the military/security complex that Kennedy was soft on communism and a threat to American national security.

The Obama regime recreated the Russian scare. In his election campaign Trump revealed that he was out of step with the recreation of the Russian threat, for which he has been punished with "Russia-gate." Can a president concerned that he might be removed from office by a special prosecutor or possibly assassinated, resist the march toward war?

