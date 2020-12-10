The news is upsetting.

I'm wearing headphones.

My son sends good music.

Yoga starts in forty minutes.

Snow falls off the edge of the roof.

Ayla sits by the sliding door.

The music guides my thoughts.

I am having a feeling about something.

I dreamed I was visiting my sister.

I was making funny sandwiches.

Her kitchen was a mess.

In real life it isn't a mess.

She has a collection of old bowls high up.

One of the bowls is yellow.

There are also green and orange bowls.

They have a brown and white dog.

His name is not going to be in this poem.

His name is not important right now.

I don't know what is important at this moment.

My coffee seems important.

This music has slowed my thoughts.

I think this poem is about the music I am hearing.

I just read a funny story about the Beatles.

They have some bricks in the boot.

John throws the bricks through Paul's window.

In Britain the trunk of a car is a boot.

The bricks were for a garden.

John's anger took over the idea of a garden.

There is a lot to the story I won't go into.

I might edit the bricks out of this poem.

I'll have to see how I feel when I'm done.

The music keeps changing.

There is no anger in this music.

I wonder if there is any anger in me right now.

I feel like I could get upset right now.

There are lots of things that could piss me off.

I just don't want to go there right now.

Do you want to know what I am listening to?

Just because of my mood I will assume the answer is yes.

If you said yes you can be in this poem.

I guess some people will say no.

They are welcome in the poem as well.

The music is from "Avalon Sutra" by Harold Budd.

.youtube.com/watch?v=DE9dWPHxZVs