Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment, 4 series
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Autopsy: The Democratic Party in Crisis

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/8/17

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)


DETAIL - Portrait of Dr. Samuel D. Gross (The Gross Clinic) by Thomas Eakins (artist)
(Image by en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gross_Clinic#/media/File:Thomas_Eakins,_American_-_Portrait_of_Dr._Samuel_D._Gross_(The_Gross_Clinic)_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A task force of political organizers and research analysts crafted a post-mortem document after the 2016 Presidential Election entitled: "Autopsy: The Democratic Party in Crisis." My guest today is Pia Gallegos, an Albuquerque, NM, civil rights attorney and Democratic Party ward chair who was involved in crafting a portion of this report.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome to OpEdNews, Pia. Many of our readers won't be familiar with this project: "Autopsy: The Democratic Party in Crisis." Can you offer some background before we dive in?

Pia Gallegos: In the wake of the November 2016 election, the DNC (Democratic National Committee) chose not to do a public analysis of the internal causes of the loss of the presidential election. There could be causes of the election loss beyond the control of the Democratic Party (such as Russia, FBI director Comey, misogyny of some voters, etc). However, the Autopsy Report, written by a team of activists including Democratic Party activists, focuses on some of our party's most crucial failures and opportunities for the future.

JB: Great start, Pia. And you were involved in the crafting of at least part of this document. Let's start at the beginning. What were diagnosed as the party's failures?

- Advertisement -

PG: The Democratic Party failed to adequately address the increasing disparity of wealth and economic anxiety and despair in this country. It failed to take a clear stand in favor of the working class. Instead of consistently talking about health care as a right of all Americans, the Autopsy reports how presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talked of "expanding" the Affordable Care Act, and employ needless modifiers before "health care" such as "access to" or "affordable." Instead of proposing free public college, Clinton proposed a student loan abatement for potential "entrepreneurs" and a series of other convoluted, means-tested "solutions." This vacillation on basic economic rights allowed Trump to be successful in his huckster appeals to anti-free market sentiment, such as "draining the swamp" and anti-NAFTA.

JB: What else was diagnosed as a party failure?

PG: The Democratic Party failed to allocate sufficient resources to outreach in communities of color and "failed to craft policies that speak to the material inequality imposed on people of color," in the words of the Autopsy Report.

- Advertisement -

During the 2008 election for Obama, the Democratic Party's share of African-American voter turnout was at 66.6%. But in 2016, the black voter turnout rate dipped to its lowest levels since 2000, at 59.6%.

Support for the Democratic ticket among Latino voters rose to 71 percent in 2012 but in 2016, only 66% of Latinos voted for Clinton. And this is despite Trump calling Mexican immigrants rapists and placing a border wall at the center of his platform.

Election year 2016 was the perfect time to pour resources into outreach to voters of color and solidify the gains of the DP from the Obama year. Instead, the Autopsy Report notes that the party squandered its foothold among people of color.

- Advertisement -


Pia Gallegos
(Image by courtesy of Pia Gallegos)   Permission   Details   DMCA

JB: How did that happen?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Activism"

Will FCC Destroy Democracy on Nov. 16? Activism Needed Now! (Article) (# of views) 11/14/2017
No Nukes Is Good News: Plans for 2 Reactors Bite the Dust! (Article) (# of views) 08/11/2017
What's Up with Wisconsin's Recount? (Article) (# of views) 08/02/2017
View All 177 Articles in "Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 298526   

Series: "Bernie Sanders"

3 Million "Alien Voters": Figment of DT's Imagination? (Article) (# of views) 02/10/2017
Grasping The Opportunity Within This Crisis (Article) (# of views) 01/04/2017
GOP Flip & Strip Led to Trump Win? (Article) (# of views) 11/22/2016
View All 33 Articles in "Bernie Sanders"
Total Views for the Series: 76262   

Series: "economic inequity"

Interview with David Cobb, Part 2: Greener on the Other Side (Article) (# of views) 04/03/2017
David Swanson: Imagine Impeachment! (Article) (# of views) 01/27/2017
Expecting Better: The National Partnership for Women & Families (Article) (# of views) 08/12/2016
View All 45 Articles in "economic inequity"
Total Views for the Series: 77876   

Other Series: View All 59 Articles in "grassroots"

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Arthur M. Howard-(Scotoni)

Become a Fan
Author 434

(Member since Apr 11, 2006), 6 fans, 4 articles, 585 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
In 1948 I voted for Truman. In 2018 I'm a man without a party.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 8, 2017 at 5:02:31 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 