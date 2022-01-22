Austen Ivereigh on Pope Francis and Dialogue (REVIEW ESSAY)



Duluth, Minnesota (OpEdNews) January 22, 2022: In my OEN article "Is America Falling Apart at the Seams?" (dated January 14, 2022), I wrote a rejoinder the New York Times columnist David Brooks' alarming column titled "America Is Falling Apart at the Seams" (dated January 13, 2022). Here's the link to my OEN rejoinder:

In my rejoinder to Brooks, I discussed the Italian philosophy professor Massimo Borghesi's new 2021 book Catholic Discordance: Neoconservatism vs. the Field Hospital Church of Pope Francis, translated by Barry Hudock (Collegeville, MN: Liturgical Press Academic).

Borghesi is also the author of the 2018 book The Mind of Pope Francis: Jorge Mario Bergoglio's Intellectual Journey, translated by Barry Hudock (Collegeville, MN: Liturgical Press Academic).

In a direct rejoinder to something that Brooks says, I said in my OEN article that "the corrosive ripple effect of neoconservatism" can be identified as "some spiritual or moral problem at the core of this [trend of Americans "acting in fewer pro-social and relational ways and in more anti-social and self-destructive ways"]."

Subsequently, I learned that what I referred to as "the corrosive ripple effect of neoconservatism" can be aligned with the kind of spiritual or moral problem that the Argentine Jesuit Father Jorge Mario Bergoglio (born in 1936; elected pope in March 2013) operationally defines and explains in his 1991 essay "Some Reflections on the Subject of Corruption," which the British journalist Dr. Austen Ivereigh discusses in Commonweal:

Dr. Ivereigh is the author of two biographies of the doctrinally conservative Pope Francis:

(1) The Great Reformer: Francis and the Making of a Radical Pope (New York: Henry Holt, 2014);

(2) Wounded Shepherd: Pope Francis and His Struggle to Convert the Catholic Church New York: Henry Holt, 2019).

In my estimate, both of Ivereigh's book titles sound sensationalistic enough that they could sound alarms in American Catholics about the "Reformer" pope's attempts to "Convert" them and the church to Protestantism and the Protestant Reformation!

For my profile of the doctrinally conservative pope, see my OEN article "Pope Francis on Evil and Stan" (dated March 24, 2019):

Now, because I expect that the polemical context in which Dr. Ivereigh situates his discussion of the Argentine Jesuit Father Bergoglio's 1991 essay "Some Reflections on the Subject of Corruption" would not interest most OEN readers, I am going to skip over that context here. Because Pope Francis is known for urging encounter and dialogue, suffice it to say that Dr. Ivereigh explores why, in certain instances, the pope holds back from engaging in encounter and dialogue.

