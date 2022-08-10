 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Aung San Suu Kyi: Whether Hero or Cop Out, Now Must Fear for Her Life

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

By Robert Weiner and Abby Paras

Aung San Suu Kyi, the deposed democratic leader of Burma, not Myanmar as the military coup government refers to the country, now has reason to fear for her life after the latest February 2021 military coup. Though Suu Kyi currently resides in solitary confinement, the Washington Post reported on July 25, 2022, that four pro-democracy activists in Burma were executed. As the face of Burma's democracy, Suu Kyi is surely next on the list.

Suu Kyi was once regarded as a hero of democracy, as the former leader of Burma, but is now currently imprisoned in her own country after a February 2021 military coup. As the leader of the former ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), she was instrumental in bringing Burma to a new age of democracy after years of military rule. However, the years following her initial foray into politics were tumultuous.

Suu Kyi's legacy in both Burma and internationally is closely related to her father, Aung San, who helped to found the Burmese military and worked for Burma to gain independence from Great Britain. Though he was assassinated before his goal succeeded, his legacy as the "Father of the Nation" of Burma has shaped the way his daughter has been perceived both domestically and internationally.

To most world leaders, Suu Kyi was seen as a hero. In 1988, she formed the NLD and advocated for a nonviolent transition to a more democratic system of government. She spent several periods under house arrest, most significantly a stretch from 1989 to 2010. During her time under house arrest, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize "for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights." After she was released, she continued to campaign for a movement toward democracy for Burma and peaceful negotiations.

However, one of the most significant controversies of her career was her handling of the Rohingya genocide by the Burmese military. She refused to acknowledge Rohingya people as Burmese citizens and was considered complicit in the persecution of Muslims in her country. Due to this, she was stripped of several awards, and calls were made to revoke her Nobel Peace Prize.

For this, her reputation as a humanitarian and pro-democracy advocate was called into question. According to the Harvard International Review from October of 2016, "more than one million Rohingya have been rendered stateless due to the government's refusal to recognize their citizenship", and Suu Kyi seemingly did not take action against this, though she did oversee "significant reforms--and ceasefire agreements with several of the ethnic minority armed groups who had been fighting the military-led government for years".

The Washington Post, however, took a more critical stance in an article from December 2021, claiming that she "failed to speak for the human rights of a group of her fellow compatriots while they were being slaughtered and terrorized by the military" but instead "expressed her explicit support for the military even as its operations were driving 750,000 Rohingyas from the country of their birth."

In 2021, another military coup led to her government being overthrown and placed again under house arrest. She was then charged with taking bribes, inciting dissent against the military, breaking public health Covid rules, having contraband radios, breaching the Official Secrets Act, and electoral fraud, among several others. If she is found guilty of all her charges, she could face up to 100 years in prison.

Despite Suu Kyi's failures in terms of human rights activism, several countries have spoken up in support of her release. The Human Rights Watch has called her trials a "courtroom circus of secret proceedings on bogus charges". In the majority of the world, she seems to remain a hero, despite her shortcomings with the Rohingya genocide. According to the Guardian in "[military chief Min Aung Hlaing] hoped that international reaction might be muted by the Nobel peace prize laureate's tarnished reputation".

It seems as though the majority of disapproval comes from within Burma. Thinzar Shunlei Yi, an activist in Burma, wrote in the New York Times in 2021 that Suu Kyi "has done her part" and that "this is the time for the younger generations and the ethnic leaders to take the leadership positions." Wai Wai Nu, the daughter of one of Suu Kyi's political allies and Rohingya woman, stated in a 2019 Newsweek article that "[her] hero has fallen, and so much hope has been lost with her."

Despite the many polarizing opinions on Aung San Suu Kyi, her leadership style, and her actions with Rohingya, the junta government of Burma is much worse. They are taking away the rights of citizens, not just those who opposed them like Suu Kyi. The junta government is explicitly anti-democracy as the citizens of Burma should not be subjected to their oppressive rule. Obviously, her role in the silencing of the Rohingya people must be examined, but that is no excuse for her imprisonment and the oppression of the population of Burma.

Robert Weiner was a spokesman in the Clinton and Bush White Houses, the U.S. House Government Operations Committee, and senior staff for Cong. Conyers, Rangel, Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, Sen. Ted Kennedy, and Four-Star Gen. Barry McCaffrey. Abby Paras is senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend