Atul Gawande: Want to get great at something? Get a coach

Reprinted from www.ted.com

How do we improve in the face of complexity? Atul Gawande has studied this question with a surgeon's precision. He shares what he's found to be the key: having a good coach to provide a more accurate picture of our reality, to instill positive habits of thinking, and to break our actions down and then help us build them back up again. "It's not how good you are now; it's how good you're going to be that really matters," Gawande says.


TED- Want to get great at something? Get a coach | Atul Gawande Wellcome to visit our channel TED TALKS DAILY! LIKE AND THANKS!!!! How do we improve in the face of complexity? Atul Gawande has studied this question with a surgeon's precision. He shares...
Ted talks are great sources of information and inspiration. I encourage you to post links like this one, with the youtube video embedded, to share with the OEN community.

 

TedTalks are great sources of ideas and inspiration. 

PCM

Based on his defense of the basic structure of American healthcare, Atul Gawande's coaches in healthcare economics must have been Gordon Gecko ("Greed is good") and Pangloss ("All is for the best in the best of all possible worlds"). But don't take my word for it:

Russell Mokhiber, "Et Tu, Atul?", CounterPunch, 10 February 2009

Helen Redmond, "Cheesecake Factory Medicine?", CounterPunch, 12 September 2012

And Taiwan's National Health Insurance system -- not even mentioned in passing in the New Yorker article Mokhiber was responding to -- rebuts virtually all of Gawande's claims of path-dependence and objections to single-payer. It was implemented in one shot, it was a massive transformation of Taiwan's healthcare-financing structure, and it has been a massive overall success. (No system is perfect. Taiwan's is underfunded and has resulted in doctors scheduling multiple short consults to boost their incomes. Both of these problems are avoidable with proper design and fixable with political courage.)

My take? Be very wary of advice from a one-percenter who knows which side his bread is buttered on and who goes along to get along. (And don't just "get a coach." Seek out coaches who know what they're talking about, and subject their advice to critical scrutiny.)

Submitted on Friday, Dec 29, 2017 at 7:14:28 PM

