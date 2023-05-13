Attacks on Pakistan Military, a sacred cow

* Pakistan's Military, Once a 'Sacred Cow,' Comes Under Attack by Protesters: New York Times * Protesters are turning on Pakistan's military after Imran Khan's arrest: CNN

* Supporters of ex-prime minister show rare pushback against powerful army: NPR

* Why are Imran Khan's supporters angry with Pakistan's military?: Al Jazeera

Once unthinkable, the scenes of violent protest that broke out across Pakistan on Tuesday after the arrest of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, seemed to cross a line against defying the army that has rarely been breached in Pakistan's turbulent history, the New York Times said adding:

"Since the country's founding 75 years ago, the military has kept a steady hold on the country's politics and foreign policy, carrying out three successful coups and ruling the country directly for several decades. Even under civilian governments, military leaders have kept an iron "" if cloaked "" grip on power, ushering in politicians they favored and pushing out those who stepped out of line. Few dared any open defiance."

According to CNN: Pakistan is teetering after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was dramatically arrested by paramilitary troops on corruption charges, sparking a deadly outpouring of anger against the powerful military that has put the country on edge.

The army has accused Khan and his supporters of crossing a red line, saying that military property and installations have been "systematically attacked" and that "anti-army slogans were raised."

"Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties, will be severely retaliated against," the military said in a Wednesday statement, its first since Khan's arrest. "The full responsibility of which will be on the very group that wants to push Pakistan into civil war."

Khan has repeatedly accused the military of conspiring with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to remove him from office, even calling out a senior official by name and accusing him of being behind the shooting that injured him in November.

Going on Khan's claims, his supporters have targeted their rage toward the military, fervently taking to social media to put out messages against the establishment.

"The intensity and consistency of Imran Khan's attacks on the military, especially after being ousted from office last year, are unprecedented," CNN quoted Syed Baqir Sajjad, a Pakistan Fellow at the Wilson Center in Washington, as saying.

Al Jazeera report

Al Jazeera provided a graphic account of the attacks of military installations:

A 34-second video, shot in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on May 9, starts by showing a group of people, including women, entering a mansion. They are wielding sticks, chanting slogans and carrying flags of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The man making the video says: "People have broken through the gates and have now entered the corps commander's residence," referring to a senior military officer. He then walks towards a soldier standing on a corner of a vast lawn, looking at the crowd entering the compound, and tells him, "Sir, we told you not to touch Imran Khan."

The mansion was not just the residence of a top military general in Lahore, it also had historical significance. Named Jinnah House, after the country's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a part of the imposing building was later set on fire by the protesters.

Dozens of similar videos showed the protesters in several cities targeting installations and buildings belonging to Pakistan's powerful military.

A video shot in the garrison town of Rawalpindi - where the Pakistani Army General Headquarters is located - showed a woman protesting at the entrance of the fortified complex, rattling the gate to open it as two other women surrounded her.

