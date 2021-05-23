Attack on Pro-Palestinian rally leaves seven Pakistanis dead

A bomb blast on Friday at a pro-Palestinian rally killed at least seven people and injured 14 in Pakistan's Balochistan's Chaman city, officials said.

Senior local police official Ahmad Mohiuddin said explosives were packed into a motorbike parked near the vehicle of a religious leader taking part in the rally.

"It was an improvised explosive device which went off as participants began to disperse," added Tariq Mengal, a senior local administration official. No group has claimed responsibility.

The march was organized by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned a terrorist attack on the pro-Palestinian rally.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that a bomb attack targeting a demonstration in the Balochistan province of Pakistan against Israel's operations against civilians in Gaza, resulted in the loss of lives and left people injured," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism and hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured and convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Pakistan," the statement added.

Another Palestinian solidarity protest was held by various civil society groups at Lahore Press Club on Saturday. A crowd of around 800 people gathered and voiced their concerns over human rights violations being perpetrated in Palestine at the hands of Israeli forces and settlers. The protest was organized by Aurat March (Lahore), Haqooq e Khalq Movement (HKM) and the Progressive Students Collective (PSC).

The rally was attended by people from all walks of life; students, activists, lawyers and workers all marched together demanding an end to the illegal occupation of Palestine. Palestinian students studying in Lahore also joined the protest and addressed the crowd.

The organizers stated on social media a few days prior to the protest that in addition to demanding an immediate end to the recent wave of violence perpetrated by Israeli forces, a 'ceasefire does not cease the violence' nor does it ensure accountability.

Ammar Ali Jan, an activist from the Haqooq e Khalq Movement, said that the ceasefire should not be taken seriously, referring to how the recent wave of violence was not an isolated event. "Israel has been illegally occupying Palestinian land and has been committing slow genocide for the last seven decades."

He further stated "The people of Pakistan stand with Palestine. We need to amplify the voices of Palestinians and it is also important to tell our own rulers that we will not accept any kind of trade or diplomatic relations with the state of Israel."

This was the fourth solidarity protest held in Lahore in the past week.

Ceasefire holding in Gaza as international aid arrives

The ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian fighters in Gaza was holding on Saturday, as humanitarian aid began to enter the Israeli-blockaded enclave ravaged by 11 days of aerial bombardment by the Israeli military, the AFP reported.

As thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to their homes, international focus turned to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, shattered by Israeli air strikes.

