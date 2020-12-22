Atlanta Mail Specialist Exposed Problems with Voter Roll Purge List

Report: More than 100K purged from Georgia voter rolls The report claims the Secretary of State's Office removed those voters from the rolls because they hadn't voted in recent elections.
Robert Gates, a direct mail specialist in Atlanta, used his business skills to track down, analyze and eventually reverse a highly questionable voter roll purge list in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
