At this point, what else is there?

If Sanders' only genuine intention, from the get-go, was to serve the Democratic Party structure and NOT the peoples interests in general, what does this say of the character of the man.

Why are you, Paul Street, so upset? If I plant a feather expecting a tree to grow, I'd be regarded as crazy. However, if Bernie had been able to secure the nomination, against all the odds you have described, and win the presidency, you are saying; then he might have been the tree of leadership we sorely lack today.

"(W)hat politicians do during primary and other election campaigns... is find and exploit their opponent's main weaknesses" " and then sell out, like they always do, once having attained the symbolic goal of power. Only problem is 'Bernie' showed his hand before even getting in the game proper. Ultimately his action spoke louder than his words.

His rhetoric, as it turns out once again, was merely the tool to mesmerize; to hoodwink, to keep them coming back for more, to do the same thing quadrennially - without ever questioning the fraudulent rules of the game itself, over and over again. Einstein said this was the definition of insanity.

The deeper and more pertinent question, I feel, is: What is it about the American voter that keeps them habitually conforming to the paradigm, despite having to eat more and more 'carcinogenic' crow.

At what point then did Sanders recognize that he had begun a true "political revolution" as opposed to a 'real', in the streets, revolution, as he so often was proclaiming his campaign was not about during his run; so as not to upset the status-quo system.

And if indeed it was recognizable to him, at an early stage (when he already had 13 million voters behind him; according to polls at the time), that he was having a momentous effect on the political process and peoples' participation therein, it makes the fact of his sell-out to "the corporate-neoliberal, imperial, and racist" democratic party machine apparatus that more shocking.

It seems like the fallacious argument is still, if we had Sanders rather than Trump we would not be in such dire straits.

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

