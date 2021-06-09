 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

At Stake Is the Struggle for Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 89170
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

It really boils down to this: that all life is interrelated. We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied into a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. We are made to live together because of the interrelated structure of reality.

Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., "A Christmas Sermon on Peace"

Recently, I met with my cardiologist, his physician assistant (PA), and I was not accompanied by any family members, as family and friends, for that matter, live outside the state. The doctor referred to the results of three cardio-related tests, particularly as the tests related to the size of an aneurysm in my aorta. It's still 4.2 cm. No change from last year. Surgery isn't necessary.

I'm sitting on the edge of the examining, between the cardiologist and the PA, both men. The doctor is middle-aged and the PA is younger. All three of us are "people of color." I have that history of having ancestors who were dehumanized, enslaved, tortured, lynched, disenfranchised, criminalized, and incarcerated. Survivors were expected to pull ourselves up from our bootstraps, given our rejection of the "civilizing" powers of enslavement. I remember observing the two men, thinking how much their words and conduct seemed to be choreographed.

The month before, after my visit to the same cardiologist's office, I read a narrative in my My Chart. Under the heading, "The Plan," the narrative stated that I was seen by the cardiologist (named), along with the physician assistant. Apparently, family members were present, in the room or somewhere in the building. A "treatment plan" was presented to me. I agreed to the "risks and benefits" of some unnamed "procedure" or "therapeutic regime." "Alternative" recommendations were mentioned, and I agreed to "proceed" with the doctor and PA's, that is, "our," recommendations.

The passage is signed by the PA.

The problem is that this narrative is as true as that one in which Trump won the 2020 presidential election last November.

When I read the name of the cardiologist and then saw the phrase, "any family members present," I thought, this is clearly a lie. The following statements about a "procedure" I agreed to after hearing from the doctor about the "benefits and risks," that was alarming. In two and a half years, I'll be seventy. And I have this aneurysm.

Maybe, I misread the previous paragraph regarding the size of the aneurysm! Maybe something is wrong, anyway. Surgery is imminent!

It's a Friday afternoon, and I'm trying to reach the doctor's office. I start thinking about the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiments. Henrietta Lacks. What procedure did I agree to?

I remembered more than thirty years ago, the lack of concern the young doctor showed toward my mother, dying of cancer, then. That doctor, at the time, serving at a prestigious institution in Chicago, prescribed codeine to a woman who suffered from heart palpitations...

I remember that day last month, asking the PA where was the doctor? He informed me that the doctor was at a meeting. He offered to reschedule when the doctor would be available, but I declined. Did it make a difference?

The PA sat at the desk, in front of the computer, and I sat on the edge of the examining table then, too. The gap was wide enough to encompass an ocean. The face that looked back at me didn't see me. How could he? I don't think either the younger PA nor the older cardiologist saw me the second time.

The two were just doing their jobs. Nothing out of the ordinary.


Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
Author 89170
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 4 fans, 96 articles, 140 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Dr. King spoke of our lives as being "interrelated." Yet, we are witness again to a backlash against the idea of democracy. And sometimes that pushback is supported by workers in institutions for personal gain. In this moment of crisis, we don't need to mimic the tactics of the wealthy and powerful.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 9, 2021 at 11:17:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 