Associated Press' Fact Checks on Trump's Speech to Conservatives; UK Guardian's Selection of Most Bizarre Moments

The most bizarre moments from Donald Trump's CPAC speech Donald Trump gave his longest speech yet at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of conservative politicians and pundits.

by The Associated Press March 3, 2019 8:30 pm

Trump uttered a dizzying number of false statements in his long weekend speech, to an audience who loved and guffawed at every word! Here's a look into some of his words during his speech at CPAC:

He got the unemployment rate wrong. He misstated his winning margin in the election. He many of his most frequently told fictions and dusted off old ones, even going back to the size of his inauguration crowd.

UNEMPLOYMENT

TRUMP: "We're down to 3.7 percent unemployment, the lowest number in a long time."

THE FACTS: The unemployment rate is 4 percent. It was 3.7 percent in September.

DIVERSITY VISAS

TRUMP: On the diversity visa lottery program: "They send us the people they don't want."

THE FACTS: A persistent falsehood . "They," meaning other countries, do not select citizens for the U.S. program. Foreigners decide on their own to apply for it. They must meet education or skills benchmarks to apply and those who are tentatively selected through the lottery must pass background checks before being confirmed.

Trump attributed similar characteristics to migrant caravans from Central America, suggesting governments try to get rid of their bad people by putting them in caravans for the U.S. Again, migrants are self-selected, not told to march to the U.S.

RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

TRUMP: Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team has "13 of the angriest Democrats in the history of our country."

