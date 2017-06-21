Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (4 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Assessing Ossoff's Loss

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 6/21/17

Become a Fan
  (306 fans)


Jon Ossoff concedes Georgia race After narrowly losing to Republican Karen Handel in a high-stakes special election for a Georgia House seat, Democrat Jon Ossoff thanked his supporters at his ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Permission   Details   DMCA

I attempt to dissect the election.

Jon Ossoff lost last night by 4.2%. Bashers of the Democratic Party are exulting in the fact that Hillary only lost the district by 1.5%. Republicans are exulting that the Democrats threw away over $20 million to lose an election.

Here's the another side of the story: Tom Price, the incumbent candidate the election was held to replace, after Trump appointed him to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. was elected with a 23% margin. Democrats would argue that Ossoff's campaign was a close one that forced the GOP to spend a record amount to defend, and that cutting incumbents margins by 19% can lead to massive victories in the 2018 elections. That nineteen point gain should be making GOP incumbents quaking in their boots.

Apparently, Ossoff started out more progressive. J oe Crowley, at DownWithTyranny blog said, "Ossoff started out as a progressive until the DCCC got their hands on him and turned him away from Medicare-for-All and away from a fairer tax system in their unending quest to force Democrats to sound more like moderate Republicans."

I've said before that the Democrats should do great in 2018 unless their stupidity undermines them. Clearly, that's a factor here. People always prefer the real thing and the Democratic establishment loves to offer up fake Republicans, disguised as moderate, centrist Democrats. Perhaps a sign of Democrats to support in primaries is to only support ones who refuse to bend to the demands of the DCCC or DSCC.

Greg Palast, shortly before the election, predicted an Ossoff loss because his opponent, Karen Handler, as Georgia Secretary of State, had engaged in sever voter suppression, using crosscheck and by no processing new voter registrations for thousands of South Korean voters who would have voted for Ossoff. It is crazy that Democrats, after Greg Palasts documentation, have failed to call for the banning of all electronic voting machines that allow votes that cannot be verifiably recounted.

Voter turn-out dropped about 20% for this election. That might be because less of the people who supported Price did not . show up. But the low turnout is also a bad sign for the Democrats. With all the money and attention to the election there was clearly a failure to wake up people who might have supported Ossoff. Progressives would argue that Ossoff used the same strategy that failed for Hillary, trying to get people to vote against Trump rather than for solid populist issues, like those mentioned earlier.

There's speculation that Ossoff will run again in the 2018 elections. I'm pretty certain that the money Ossoff raised, over 95% of it from outside the district, was not donated because people were thrilled with Ossoff. This was an opportunity to show the Republicans that they were in trouble, a way to dissuade them from passing a bill which replaces Obamacare with an abomination. If ever there's a district where a real progressive candidate is needed, it's Georgia's sixth. Between Our Revolution and Justice Democrats, it would be nice to see a real progressive run in the Democratic primary.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356

(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 22 fans, 1910 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I'm glad he lost. He's a disgusting Republicrat.

When are the D's going to get it through their thick skulls that when they run as faux Democrats, with no clear difference, that the actual Republicans will win every time?

The Democrats, and the 99%, will be completely decimated in 2018 with candidates like Ossof running, which is all the Democrats have.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 4:51:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Disillusionist

Become a Fan
Author 6067

(Member since May 15, 2007), 134 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I agree on all points Rob. Ossoff did not excite me because he ran as an establishment Democrat. That election was easy to rig for the reasons you listed.
Another lost opportunity for Democrats. Karen Handler was a terrible candidate and Ossoff still lost.

if Ossoff had run as a progressive the party would not have supported him. It was a no win situation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 5:02:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Jerry Policoff

Become a Fan
Author 5807
Senior Editor

(Member since Apr 30, 2007), 20 fans, 23 articles, 180 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The Dems lost because once again they supported a centrist candidate who refused to embrace a progressive agenda. This is why they have lost over a thousand elective seats in governorships, the U.S. Senate, The H of R, and state legislatures since 2008, and they just lost another one for the same reason. That is because they continue to dig in their heals pursuing a suicidal course of self-destruction rather than admit that they have lost touch with their base and have no desire to set themselves straight, as that would force the Party Leadership to cede power to progressives.

Pouring money into a race, like the Democrats did in Georgia, is not the answer. The answer is a total restructuring of the Democratic Party and its oppressive rules designed to keep the status quo in power. They won't start winning elections until they cast off their blind allegiance to Wall Street and other special interests. If we want to succeed in fixing what is wrong in this country we need to change the face of politics in this country. The Democratic Party, as it and its Leadership currently exist, will never pay us anything but lip service. We should not waste our time on those politicians who have proven by their actions that they will always follow the money. Instead we should openly work to primary them and take away their jobs. Sucking up to them will never work. Perhaps opposing their re-elections will.

Meanwhile the media mostly blames the progressive wing of the Democratic Party for its resistance. They don't call it the "corporate media" for nothing. The media and bought-and-paid-for politicians worship at the same alter of corporate greed and power. They want to crush the progressive movement Pardon my French, but F--- 'em.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2017 at 6:11:18 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 