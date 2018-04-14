- Advertisement -

The Holberg Prize, sponsored annually by the University of Bergen Norway since 2003, has been a kind of Nobel Prize for freedom and democracy. In this most recent edition, three heroes of the free press combine their voices to warn us about the way alternative media are being stifled by Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, which collectively control so much of internet traffic the world over.

Fabrications by established governments in support of their elitist agenda and especially in support of war--these are not new. Assange quotes Thomas Jefferson and Thomas Paine, warning about just such disinformation 200 years ago. What is different today is the consolidation of media (the threat) and the diffuse news sources on the internet (the antidote) that are today battling to control the message.

The news is that disinformation has become more blatant and more absurd, while the established press is using legitimate concerns about "fake news" as a smokescreen to stifle all voices that oppose the narrative of the corporate media.

This video is a source of new information and a reminder about what we have seen in the past, a dire warning about artificial intelligence that can automate and personalize the false narratives of the US government, and also a hopeful message about what we know and how we can resist.