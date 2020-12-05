 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Assange & UK justice system - Twitter deems OpEdNews report potentially malicious

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 81971
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joseph Zernik
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)

According to Twitter, the true, valid OpEdNews report could be malicious, harmful, or misleading, and in violation of Twitter Rules. Twitter posts such warnings even in private, direct messages. Sending the link to the OpEdNews report in a private, direct message in Twitter may lead to blocking of the sender's account...


(Image by Joseph Zernik)   Details   DMCA


(Image by Screenprint from Ruptly video)   Details   DMCA

April 2019: Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London and arrested.

---

In January 2019, while Julian Assange was still under siege in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, OpEdNews published a report, titled: "Julian Assange, Lord Carlile of Berriew, and the UK justice system". The report documented false statements by Lord Carlile of Berriew, retired senior UK government anti-terror counsel, in an open academic conference in London -- that Assange was wanted in the UK for sex crimes. [i]

BBC report of Assange's arrest three months later, in April 2019, explicitly states: [ii]

"Assange took refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped."

And more :

"He now faces US federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets. The UK will decide whether to extradite Assange, in response to allegations by the Department for Justice that he conspired with former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to download classified databases."

Prior to publishing the OpEdNews report in January 2019, Lord Carlile was asked to provide his comments. In response, Lord Carlile did not deny or challenge any of the content of the report. Instead, he sent a threatening, false message, stating that the publication of such a report violated the UK law - Chatham House Rule. However, the Chatham House Rule, which prohibits disclosing the identity of individuals, who are the sources of information, pertains only to meetings that are explicitly held under the Chatham House Rule, not to open academic conferences. [iii]


(Image by Joseph Zernik)   Details   DMCA

Inclusion, even in a private, direct message, of the link to the OpEdNews report, "Julian Assange, Lord Carlile of Berriew, and the UK justice system", prompts warning messages. Sending such private message can lead to blocking of the sender's Twitter account...

---

And now, a year later, any attempt to include a link to the OpEdNews report, even in a private, direct message in Twitter, prompts a warning, that such link could falls into one of several categories, including:

  • "malicious links that could steal personal information or harm electronic devices"

    Next Page  1  |  2

    (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joseph Zernik Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dr Zernik's core research pertains to e-government and its significance for Human Rights and Civil Society.

His work won appreciation in Israel and abroad: * Prof Uzzi Ornan - "All power to you! I hope that you see your tremendous efforts (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Zadorov Affair: False murder conviction of a Ukrainian exposed massive corruption of the Israeli justice system

Explosive corruption of the Israeli justice system is cured by gag orders...

Robbing Argentina in the US court in Manhattan - fraud of medieval style and proportions

ARGENTINA: Again on the verge of economic collapse - again the victim of US treachery!

What part of the missile attacks on Tel Aviv is an Israeli hoax?

Sex, bribes and recordings rocking the Israeli justice system

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 