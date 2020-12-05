Assange & UK justice system - Twitter deems OpEdNews report potentially malicious

According to Twitter, the true, valid OpEdNews report could be malicious, harmful, or misleading, and in violation of Twitter Rules. Twitter posts such warnings even in private, direct messages. Sending the link to the OpEdNews report in a private, direct message in Twitter may lead to blocking of the sender's account...



(Image by Joseph Zernik) Details DMCA



April 2019: Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London and arrested.

---

In January 2019, while Julian Assange was still under siege in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, OpEdNews published a report, titled: "Julian Assange, Lord Carlile of Berriew, and the UK justice system". The report documented false statements by Lord Carlile of Berriew, retired senior UK government anti-terror counsel, in an open academic conference in London -- that Assange was wanted in the UK for sex crimes. [i]

BBC report of Assange's arrest three months later, in April 2019, explicitly states: [ii]

"Assange took refuge in the embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over a sexual assault case that has since been dropped."

And more :

"He now faces US federal conspiracy charges related to one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets. The UK will decide whether to extradite Assange, in response to allegations by the Department for Justice that he conspired with former US intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to download classified databases."

Prior to publishing the OpEdNews report in January 2019, Lord Carlile was asked to provide his comments. In response, Lord Carlile did not deny or challenge any of the content of the report. Instead, he sent a threatening, false message, stating that the publication of such a report violated the UK law - Chatham House Rule. However, the Chatham House Rule, which prohibits disclosing the identity of individuals, who are the sources of information, pertains only to meetings that are explicitly held under the Chatham House Rule, not to open academic conferences. [iii]



(Image by Joseph Zernik) Details DMCA



Inclusion, even in a private, direct message, of the link to the OpEdNews report, "Julian Assange, Lord Carlile of Berriew, and the UK justice system", prompts warning messages. Sending such private message can lead to blocking of the sender's Twitter account...

---

And now, a year later, any attempt to include a link to the OpEdNews report, even in a private, direct message in Twitter, prompts a warning, that such link could falls into one of several categories, including: