Assam's NRC: All you need to know and which media doesn't tell you

(This is a reprint from NewsBred).
Assam's NRC has opened a can of worms
It's possible looking at wall-to-wall coverage of
It's also possible that you believe in the blood-curdling call of Mamata Banerjee and fear that a civil war would reach our doorsteps.
It's quite possible tears are welling up in your eyes at the graphic coverage of Indian Express about unfortunate victims rendered illegal in one stroke.
It's possible you are breaking out in a sweat over the prospects of another "Partition" as snakes-in-the-sleeve come out writhing in the mud.
It's quite possible your respect for Congress has gone a millimeter up after they gave adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the matter.
My advisory to you is to shove this all in the nearest bin
or spare your toilet roll. You need to know that this exercise has been
mandated by the Supreme Court (and not Modi government); that it's just a
draft; that no NRC exercise has been taken up after 1951 (sic); that Congress
had itself promised so in the Assam
Accord of 1985; and that Mamata Banerjee back in 2005 had herself wanted
the illegal
Bangladesh immigrants identified. In case you want to know everything there is
to know about illegal migrants in
If nothing, please pay heed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh who has stressed "it's just a draft" and nobody is going to a "detention centre."
You could also bear this basic question in mind in case
your office-colleagues are thumping your desk down: All the regional leaders
who are shedding copious tears on "poor" illegal migrants of
All things point to nothing
materially changing for illegal migrants post release of second draft of NRC.
Sooner than later though, illegal migrants must be taken off the election rolls; ways must be found to give refuge to millions of fleeing Hindus (and other Indic minority sects) from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh with full citizenship status (without worrying about Rohingyas or Human Right Activists--for Hindus have only India to turn to while Muslims and Christians have dozens of own doors to knock around the world); and illegal migrants legally committed not to indulge in political or religious subversive acts.