Please be sure to see the article at .mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_suicide_2.pdf which is an entire brilliant chapter from "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" by the late world expert on aspartame, H. J. Roberts, M.D. having to do with how and why aspartame causes depression and suicide.

Over the decades since aspartame's approval was rammed through the FDA by none other than Donald Rumsfeld, when he was CEO of G.D. Searle, the aspartame patent holding corporation, mental health problems have sky rocketed.

This is because the chemical poison, aspartame, is a psycho drug causing everything from bipolar, paranoia, and suicidal tendencies to panic attacks, hallucinations and schizophrenia. It interacts severely with all antidepressants, according to Internist, Dr. Roberts.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution in my city began publishing on the skyrocketing trend of suicide, especially in youth, but never mentioning aspartame.

Recently on July 18, 2018 the AJC published: "With Youth Suicide On The Rise, Outreach targets Parents" by Asia Simone Burns - ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

This article explains why this is important: We've had children 6 years old commit suicide, GBI Director Vernon Keenan said in the PSA unveiled recently. They're in the GBI morgue to be autopsied. What a tragedy. A grade school child commits suicide? "Suicide is now the second leading cause of death in the nation for people between the ages of 15 and 19, , according to the CDC. Since the beginning of 2018, 23 youths under the age of 17 have taken their lives in the state."

When six year olds commit suicide, you can surmise that it has to be in their diet or drugs as aspartame is.

ASPARTAME: SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION: READ THE FACTS FROM THE MEDICAL TEXT!

Finally an article was published mentioning aspartame called: Violent Behavior: In Plain Sight.

Parenting Magazine in 1999 was questioning the fact that it seems so many families are involved. It said by the time a child has graduated high school one out of four has attempted suicide. That's very serious when the FDA refuses to do anything about aspartame even though they were the first to admit aspartame is a carcinogen and rather than wanting aspartame to be approved wanted the manufacturer indicted for fraud In 2009 they said they were broken and whistle-blowers feared reprisals. What they should have done is call a press conference and explain what was going on, and explain what aspartame was doing to the public in a mass poisoning pattern as Dr. James Bowen had brought out to them over 30 years ago.

