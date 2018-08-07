 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Aspartame, Suicide and Depression

By       Message Dr. Betty Martini       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   4 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   News 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 8/7/18

Author 8816
- Advertisement -


This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Get Aspartame Poisoning From Diet Sodas Life well lived This Is What Happens To Your Body When You Get Aspartame Poisoning From Diet Sodas Life well lived Subscriber channel Life Well Lived ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Life Well Lived)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Please be sure to see the article at .mpwhi.com/aspartame_and_suicide_2.pdf which is an entire brilliant chapter from "Aspartame Disease: An Ignored Epidemic" by the late world expert on aspartame, H. J. Roberts, M.D. having to do with how and why aspartame causes depression and suicide.

Over the decades since aspartame's approval was rammed through the FDA by none other than Donald Rumsfeld, when he was CEO of G.D. Searle, the aspartame patent holding corporation, mental health problems have sky rocketed.

- Advertisement -

This is because the chemical poison, aspartame, is a psycho drug causing everything from bipolar, paranoia, and suicidal tendencies to panic attacks, hallucinations and schizophrenia. It interacts severely with all antidepressants, according to Internist, Dr. Roberts.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution in my city began publishing on the skyrocketing trend of suicide, especially in youth, but never mentioning aspartame.

One appeared on November 17, 2017 by Rhonda Cook "Youth Suicides Continue to rise sharply in Georgia, click here

- Advertisement -

Then came "Concerns, but no Consequences, after suicide in mental health system" by Alan Judd: click here

Recently on July 18, 2018 the AJC published: "With Youth Suicide On The Rise, Outreach targets Parents" by Asia Simone Burns - ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

click here

This article explains why this is important: We've had children 6 years old commit suicide, GBI Director Vernon Keenan said in the PSA unveiled recently. They're in the GBI morgue to be autopsied. What a tragedy. A grade school child commits suicide? "Suicide is now the second leading cause of death in the nation for people between the ages of 15 and 19, , according to the CDC. Since the beginning of 2018, 23 youths under the age of 17 have taken their lives in the state."

When six year olds commit suicide, you can surmise that it has to be in their diet or drugs as aspartame is.

ASPARTAME: SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION: READ THE FACTS FROM THE MEDICAL TEXT!

- Advertisement -

Finally an article was published mentioning aspartame called: Violent Behavior: In Plain Sight.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution in my city began publishing on the skyrocketing trend of suicide, especially in youth, but never mentioning aspartame. One appeared on November 17, 2017 by Rhonda Cook "Youth Suicides Continue to rise sharply in Georgia:

click here

Parenting Magazine in 1999 was questioning the fact that it seems so many families are involved. It said by the time a child has graduated high school one out of four has attempted suicide. That's very serious when the FDA refuses to do anything about aspartame even though they were the first to admit aspartame is a carcinogen and rather than wanting aspartame to be approved wanted the manufacturer indicted for fraud In 2009 they said they were broken and whistle-blowers feared reprisals. What they should have done is call a press conference and explain what was going on, and explain what aspartame was doing to the public in a mass poisoning pattern as Dr. James Bowen had brought out to them over 30 years ago.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   News 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

photo: Picture of Dr. M. Soffritti (Director General of the Ramazzini Foundation) and Dr. Betty Martini at the Mt. Sinai Medical School, where he received the prestigious Irving J. Selikoff Award. New study with low doses released again showing (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Aspartame Major Cause of Alzheimer's & Dementia - Hearsay: I Hear What You're Saying

Proof that the FDA Lies About Aspartame and Violated the Law Ever Since Rumsfeld Forced FDA Approval

Aspartame Creates Diabetic And Obesity Epidemics - Read The Medical Facts

Important Alzheimer's Disease Cause: The Biochemical Mechanisms of Aspartame and Methanol

Trump's Bizarre Obsession with Diet Coke reveals major medical problems. What a dozen Diet Cokes can do to your brain!

Treating Parkinson's Symptoms without Removing the Causes ~~~ What a Cruel Joke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 4 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 22 articles, 114 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I welcome comments on this article, and hope it can be helpful to those dealing with mental health issues, either their own or among those in their family.


Meet Diane Fleming, the ultimate aspartame victim, now free from a prison term for the murder of her husband, Charles Fleming, from methanol poisoning, a murder she did not commit.



Sweet Misery [aspartame/nutrisweet documentary] (part 8)
(Image by YouTube, Channel: paleopeneyes) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 2:10:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 25 fans, 294 articles, 13 quicklinks, 2356 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content


10 Things Coca Cola Does To Your Body 10 Things that happen to your body when you drink Coca Cola. Subscribe: goo.gl/Hnoaw3 ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: TheTalko) Permission Details DMCA


Just out, different from the above video:


Southeast Texas news TV story! getting into the Mainstream Media, which to date has been rather oblivious....

Nine Ingredients in Coca Cola that might make you think twice.

by Darrian Graves

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 6:10:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 6 fans, 1459 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Stephen Fox:   New Content

That's OK (as he smiles with the few remaining teeth he has left)... I don't drink Coke... I drink Pepsi! :(

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 6:37:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Dr. Betty Martini

Become a Fan
Author 8816

(Member since Nov 25, 2007), 22 articles, 114 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Regarding the article on what is in Coke below, it was actually written in Mexico and I translated it and put it out but when the Texas journalist picked it up he left out the main ingredients the people in Mexico found out through filing some papers,. I didn't write it, just released it. Here is the actual article on the ingredients in Coke. click here I think its important that people know what they are drinking. We actually boycott Coke and Pepsi, etc. because they knew before they added aspartame to their pop it was deadly and the National Soft Drink Assn protested to the FDA . Then obviously industry got to them because they turned around and lobbied for NutraSweet and used it anyway,


If you have any problem with the URL its on the front page of my web site, www.mpwhi.com


Dr. Betty Martini, D.Hum, Founder

Mission Possible World Health Intl

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 9:26:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 