Asparagus (7 haikus) and reflection

I grow asparagus While remote Arctic bases Sprout in the far north

The conning towers Of their submarines break through The ice like black plants

They say We don't want War but we will defend our (you fill in the blank)

Keep your eye on them Keep your eye on yourself too Cross yourself We are

In the presence of Evil with a human face This is not a movie

This is not Russia Or the United States folks This is our story

We know exactly What is going to happen We planted each row .......................... Reflection:

I really think it is time that we assumed responsibility for the evil that we planted in the world that is beginning to sprout and may very well destroy the planet. It was the image of a series of Russian subs breaking through the Arctic ice pack that shook me awake this time. They looked just like a row of innocent plants erupting through concrete. It was supposedly an orchestrated show of strength . . . Maybe the generals saw it as a kind of ballet, a "nutcracker suite" cracking the balls of the United States. But I saw through that. This wasn't Russian military theater. It could just as easily have been American subs. It's just evil. It's how the beginning of the end looks. It's still good theater I suppose, but more than that, it's pure evil. War is not theater. But what's happening, that will almost certainly end in war, is all home grown just like my asparagus. We planted this evil. So what do we do now? I genuinely don't have a clue. But taking responsibility is a start.

