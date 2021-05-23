Asparagus (7 haikus) and reflection

I grow asparagus
While remote Arctic bases
Sprout in the far north
The conning towers
Of their submarines break through
The ice like black plants
They say We don't want
War but we will defend our
(you fill in the blank)
Keep your eye on them
Keep your eye on yourself too
Cross yourself We are
In the presence of
Evil with a human face
This is not a movie
This is not Russia
Or the United States folks
This is our story
We know exactly
What is going to happen
We planted each row
..........................
Reflection:
I really think it is time that we assumed responsibility for the evil that we planted in the world that is beginning to sprout and may very well destroy the planet. It was the image of a series of Russian subs breaking through the Arctic ice pack that shook me awake this time. They looked just like a row of innocent plants erupting through concrete. It was supposedly an orchestrated show of strength . . . Maybe the generals saw it as a kind of ballet, a "nutcracker suite" cracking the balls of the United States. But I saw through that. This wasn't Russian military theater. It could just as easily have been American subs. It's just evil. It's how the beginning of the end looks. It's still good theater I suppose, but more than that, it's pure evil. War is not theater. But what's happening, that will almost certainly end in war, is all home grown just like my asparagus. We planted this evil. So what do we do now? I genuinely don't have a clue. But taking responsibility is a start.
