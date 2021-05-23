 
 
Life Arts

Asparagus (7 haikus) and reflection

Author 86636
20170405-AMS-LSC-2100
I grow asparagus

While remote Arctic bases

Sprout in the far north


The conning towers

Of their submarines break through

The ice like black plants


They say We don't want

War but we will defend our

(you fill in the blank)


Keep your eye on them

Keep your eye on yourself too

Cross yourself We are


In the presence of

Evil with a human face

This is not a movie


This is not Russia

Or the United States folks

This is our story


We know exactly

What is going to happen

We planted each row

..........................

Reflection:

I really think it is time that we assumed responsibility for the evil that we planted in the world that is beginning to sprout and may very well destroy the planet. It was the image of a series of Russian subs breaking through the Arctic ice pack that shook me awake this time. They looked just like a row of innocent plants erupting through concrete. It was supposedly an orchestrated show of strength . . . Maybe the generals saw it as a kind of ballet, a "nutcracker suite" cracking the balls of the United States. But I saw through that. This wasn't Russian military theater. It could just as easily have been American subs. It's just evil. It's how the beginning of the end looks. It's still good theater I suppose, but more than that, it's pure evil. War is not theater. But what's happening, that will almost certainly end in war, is all home grown just like my asparagus. We planted this evil. So what do we do now? I genuinely don't have a clue. But taking responsibility is a start.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

