OpEdNews Op Eds

Ask Ourselves: Who-What-Where-When-Why and How Trump!?!

Angry Yes, but Never Emulate NRA, Putin or Trump Violence
(Image by Akemi Ohira)
Resist being duped by the dancing red laser beam programmed by talking and Koch heads, and start asking, the five W's and How our news media is failing to see current Trump administration events through the lens of First Amendment and Deep Throat, lessons.

Before Trump/Pence, we could occasionally rely on newspapers and radio, if not always TV media, to give us, Jack Webb's, just the facts, ma'am, regarding how the How and five W's corroborate the truth -- albeit reminiscent of the forgotten Fourth Estate standards, honored by Edward R. Marrow, Chet Huntley, David Brinkley, and the man who, like Rachel Maddow wept for our nation on national television, Walter Cronkite.

You want answers? Sadly, Colonel Nathan R. Jessup was correct, we can't handle the truth, if we're in lockstep with herd mentality, allowing marketing ads to successfully brand us madmen fighting among ourselves -- relentlessly ignoring, a House Divided cannot Stand, instead of following Putin's Russian Rubles.

Admit the damage that our repetitive voting pendulum's pinball machine approach to elections, both reflects and incites radical Newton's Third Law mood swings -- from keeping our Democratic Republic, to rippling democratic calls for an Arab Spring -- to backlash swinging toward the comfort zone of what's forever, Gone with the Wind.

Centuries after Sodom and Gamora and Amnon raping his half-sister Tamar, we've almost learned from #MeToo and #TimesUp how to indict the aggressive harassing predator of sexual assault, rather than re-persecuting those assaulted -- regardless of gender.

Before Bush/Cheney's endless oil wars, we protested LBJ's & Nixon's Vietnam geographical, death, maimed and brain damaged War escalations -- ultimately confusing Americans in uniform whose lives were put in Harm's Way, with the lies of the presidents who sent them.

Following precedent set by Mark Foley's assault on Congressional Pages and Larry Craig's wide stance, pickup line, we've endured Republican hypocrisy: publicly bashing LGBTQ Rights, while men like, Ed Schrock and RNC Chair Ken Mehlman, secretly experimented with their sexuality -- possibly even ignoring the pleas for help from sexually abused Ohio State students.

Too soon after the gun violence of Columbine & Sandy Hook flung open America's identity extremes: accepting Blue on Black shootings and Pulse, Las Vegas and Parkland mass murders -- the NRA partnered with Russian spies to raise Putin's puppet above our Old Glory.

Before Little Miss Maria Butina offered entry to her curds and whey, for access to an alleged sex offender accused of raping a thirteen-year-old girl, President Warren G. Harding invited little Miss Britton over to the White House for more than a lap dance.

Before AMI, Manhattan Madam and Roger Stone reveal, we were mute when our freedom to, take a knee, to honor lives cut short by racism, bigotry, hate, and vehicular murder -- was maligned by a fake patriot.

Before 45 chose a poisonous murderer over America's Intelligence Agencies, voting Democrats, by 65,845,063 to 62,980,160 valiantly attempted to defend the Land of the Free, from a Russian takeover of our electoral process -- to implant a Groper-in-Chief and his selectively Christian Vice backup, our FBI & CIA led by example: brining to justice American KGB moles, CIA's Aldrich Hazen Ames and FBI's Robert Philip Hanssen.

Since 1776, reasonable Americans have borne the weight of those clinging to past comfort zones, and now we must resist becoming, some of the people all of the time who believed claims of baby trafficking in a pizza shop basement were true.

Before SCOTUS legalized same-sex marriage, a rainbow of Americans defeated AXIS powers -- and our votes, alerting Putin and his USA allies, will defeat the trumped GOP with, This far but no further.

In 2018, it is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- electing to embody an American Dream, for all of God's children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, by supporting Americans who are the answer to our call for reinvigorated thinking, and Justice for All, like Abigail Spanberger, Leslie Cockburn, Danica Roem, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris.

After 6/16/15, my friends, dogs and cats inspired my hope to -- Make America Kind Again.

 

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Before SCOTUS legalized same-sex marriage, a rainbow of Americans defeated AXIS powers -- and our votes, alerting Putin and his USA allies, will defeat the trumped GOP with, This far but no further.

