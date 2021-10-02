'My dog ate my homework' has not been used to explain Dems' questionable actions - yet.
Content below can be sung to the tune for "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall."
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!
What - force the vote?! Can't rock the boat!
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!
COVID aid lifeline? Well, maybe next time
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done
Some more "reasons":
Couldn't fight for 15. The Rule Lady's mean
In lieu of health care, we'll send thoughts and prayers
Your rent's now due?! Well golly! Who knew?
Axe student debt? Maybe soon, but not yet!
As for the franchise, you should out-organize
While Rs filibusted, Joe's Hill-skill we trusted
Our hands are tied! But hey, we tried!
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done