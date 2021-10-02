

'My dog ate my homework' has not been used to explain Dems' questionable actions - yet.

(Image by Lisa Arnold) Details DMCA



Content below can be sung to the tune for "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall."

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!

What - force the vote?! Can't rock the boat!

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!

COVID aid lifeline? Well, maybe next time

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done