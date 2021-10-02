 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Asinine Reasons Dems Can't Get Things Done

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 83652
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Lisa Arnold


'My dog ate my homework' has not been used to explain Dems' questionable actions - yet.
(Image by Lisa Arnold)   Details   DMCA

Content below can be sung to the tune for "99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall."

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!
What - force the vote?! Can't rock the boat!
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done. No fundamental change, folks!
COVID aid lifeline? Well, maybe next time
Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done

Some more "reasons":

Couldn't fight for 15. The Rule Lady's mean
In lieu of health care, we'll send thoughts and prayers
Your rent's now due?! Well golly! Who knew?
Axe student debt? Maybe soon, but not yet!
As for the franchise, you should out-organize
While Rs filibusted, Joe's Hill-skill we trusted
Our hands are tied! But hey, we tried!

Asinine reasons Dems can't get things done

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Lisa Arnold Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For 25 years, Lisa has worked for and with nonprofits, sharing her expertise in organizing, fund raising, and community outreach. Organizing: Lisa has worked as a community, tenant, and labor organizer, on both local-level and statewide (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Personal Responsibility Deniers, Moochers, Takers, Self-Proclaimed Victims, Welfare Queens, Public Teat Suckers, Unite!

The Sequester Saga - Why We Need "Entitlement Reform" Reform (and How to Do It)

"Give Me Your Tired " Masses Yearning To Be Free," Blah, Blah, Blah

Protests can be so unseemly

See if you can tell which parts of this story are true and which are fiction

2019 - The Year The Grinch Really Did Steal Christmas

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Lisa Arnold

Become a Fan
Author 83652
(Member since Nov 13, 2012), 2 fans, 11 articles, 24 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The above reasons constitute only a partial list. Additional lyrics/stanzas welcome!

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 at 10:54:54 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 