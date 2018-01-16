- Advertisement -

Lydia jerks my head away and starts to push me up the street humming something in a language I don't recognize saying, "you tog tsam skyag pa, you tog tsam skyag pa, you tog tsam skyag pa"

"Lydia", now I'm starting to laugh and spasm, "What the phuck does tog tsam skyag pa mean, what language is that?" and she says laughing and dropping to her knees, "It means little sh*t in Tibetan, you goddam little sh*t," sputtering out her words and rolling on the sidewalk holding her stomach roaring.

"Look you little sh*t," catching her breath, "We're not where you think we are, we're never going back, you're never going back to whatever your life was or you thought it was, that Earth is gone for you, all of it. From now on it is free fall and shock and wonder and free fall and repeat for the remainder. Everything you see, everything you hear, everything you smell, everything you touch, everything you taste, and everything you think this is, it isn't, and you can never go back to what you still remember as the world."



No return

(Image by 1x.com/photos) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Now she is standing over me and she is all business and there is nothing that even hints at 'I'm only kidding' and she holds out her hand and asks, "Do you understand the words that are coming out of my mouth?" and she morphs just for an instant into Chris Tucker and back again as if just to make the point, "Do you?", she purrs in a way that I cannot refuse, and say "Yes, I see now. I'm not sure what it means or how it will go from here, but I understand now that I am never going back."

Source: Night Sky Sangha