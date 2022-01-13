 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

As we consider our future - And want ecocide to stop

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 500620
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)
Scale
Scale
(Image by Pixabay: qimono)   Details   DMCA
> As we consider our future And want ecocide to stop

By Katie Singer

Consider ourselves guests on Planet Earth and stop ecocide

Say that we want ecocide (killing the Earth) to stop or at least slow down.

We want to decrease dependence on international supply chains.
We want to decrease our energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and toxic waste.
We want a friendlier relationship with the Earth.
We want to live more simply.
We'll need manufacturing to stop.

Consumers will need to stop asking for new goods that depend on energy-intensive, water-intensive, greenhouse gas-emitting, toxic waste- emitting, worker hazardous international supply chains.

We'll need to ask not how to replace ecocidal delivery of electricity fueled by natural gas, coal, nuclear and/or hydro power with another ecocidal system.

We'll need to ask not for solar power, industrial wind facilities, or battery electric storage systems (BESS). Ask not for e-vehicles, smartphones, iWatches, laptops, tablets. None of these can be manufactured without fossil fuels, extractions, enormous amounts of water, deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, toxic waste, worker hazards, and international supply chains. "Renewables" can't operate without backup from fossil fuels, hydro power, or batteries. They don't biodegrade.1

Don't just ask about greenhouse gas emissions during a product's operation. Ask about energy and water consumption, extractions and chemical waste, worker hazards and ecological harm during manufacturing of your device or vehicle, and the infrastructure it requires to operate.

Ask not for marketers' sales pitches.

Ask how much water a semiconductor fabrication plant uses to manufacture silicon for solar panels and transistors. (Two to ten million gallons per day.) Ask what petcoke is, where it comes from, and why silicon smelters might use it. Ask why silicon smelters use hard, dense, moist wood perhaps from the Amazon Rainforest.

Ask about solar panels' perfluorinated chemical coating (PFAs), how the PFAs get into soil below the panels, and how to remove PFAs from soil.

Ask about tailings from mining copper for solar panels and circuit boards. Ask about the impacts of extracting nickel for batteries.

Ask why countries, where corporations extract and smelt ores and manufacture solar PV systems, industrial wind turbines, smartphones, and EVs, tend to score low on the UN's Sustainability Index while countries that buy these goods tend to score "sustainable."

Ask about the fire hazards of EVs, solar PVs, BESS, and wind turbines. Ask how much water it takes to extinguish an EV fire compared to an internal combustion-engine fire. Ask for due-diligent evaluations that mitigate hazards from licensed professional engineers who hold liability before any electrical equipment goes live.

Ask why overall energy use has not decreased since use of solar PVs and industrial wind turbines have increased.

Ask how electromagnetic radiation exposure from wireless devices and infrastructures impacts people and wildlife. Ask how wind turbines impact wildlife and public health... during manufacturing and operation and discard.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Remarkable New Radiofrequency Radiation Cancer Animal Study

Swedish Researcher Reports Key Studies Showing How Ants, Bees and Children Respond to Exposure to EM Radiation From Wi

Part 2 of An Electronic Silent Spring

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: A Summary by Dr Erica Mallery-Blythe

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 